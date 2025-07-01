Nigeria: Coalition - I'm Ready for Single-Term Presidency - Obi

The Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, says he is willing to accept a one-term presidency in the spirit of equity and zoning if such a condition is required in the event of a coalition agreement ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Sunday night during a live X Space conversation with his supporters, Obi affirmed that while he is actively involved in coalition talks with like-minded Nigerians, he is not engaged in any discussions on joint tickets, including with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

"I have not joined in any form of discussion on joint tickets, including with Atiku," he said. "If there is any form of agreement that will restrict me to four years in office, I will comply with the agreement and be ready to leave office on the 28th of May, 2031--not the 29th, but the 28th."

Obi said his focus is on rescuing Nigeria from its current trajectory, and he urged Nigerians to rally behind a shared vision of national transformation.

"I will bring stability to Nigeria within two years. The leaders of Nigeria should sit down in Nigeria and fix Nigeria," he said.

On the prospect of serving a single term, Obi referenced the unwritten understanding of power rotation between the North and South, saying that no president should breach that convention.

"I believe in the rotation of government between North and South. I implemented it in Anambra as governor," he said.

He added that he would prioritise cutting the cost of governance and fighting corruption "from day one," directing public resources toward security, education, and poverty alleviation.

Analysts differ on implications

Obi's statement has sparked mixed reactions among political analysts and legal experts.

While some believe the proposal reflects a mature and pragmatic approach to coalition politics, others warn it could send troubling signals about political desperation or compromise on constitutional entitlements.

Political affairs analyst Thomas Ofoegbu said the proposal could be a good step for Nigeria's democracy.

"Four years is enough to transform a nation if the political will and competence are there," Ofoegbu said. "If Obi is offering to lead for just one term to stabilise the system and return power to the North in the spirit of rotation, that's commendable."

However, legal practitioner Buhari Yusuf disagreed, saying the offer suggests desperation and undermines the rights guaranteed to any Nigerian under the constitution.

"I want to believe Peter Obi is trying to liberalise the political space by offering a shorter tenure," he said. "But even though it is not illegal, I don't think it is a good signal for our democracy. Why should he act like Nigerians would only vote for him if he agrees to one term?"

Yusuf added, "He is a Nigerian and has the constitutional right to aspire and to enjoy the two-term tenure provided by law. There is no justification for surrendering that right upfront."

'It is difficult to trust politicians on zoning'

Another political analyst, Jide Ojo, questioned whether such a pledge could be trusted, citing previous broken promises by politicians.

"Most politicians will say anything to gain power, but once in office, they renege. Is Obi different?" Ojo asked. "He may have made this proposal out of pragmatism or perhaps even desperation."

He noted that with the North expected to reclaim power in 2031 under Nigeria's zoning convention, Obi may see 2027 as his best opportunity to contest as a southern candidate--especially if the coalition decides to field a consensus candidate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"He's positioning himself early within the coalition movement," Ojo said. "If he insists on contesting solely under the Labour Party, it will be more difficult."

On whether Obi can be trusted to keep his word, Ojo pointed to precedents.

He recalled former President Goodluck Jonathan's pledge to serve only one term after succeeding President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua. Jonathan later sought a second term in 2015, a decision that drew widespread backlash and led to a fallout with key allies, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

"Obasanjo tore his PDP membership card in protest," Ojo said, "and several political forces united against Jonathan. It shows the dangers of making and breaking political promises."

He also noted that Obi himself defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) despite earlier assurances that he would not leave the party, adding, "Nigerian politics is littered with such examples."