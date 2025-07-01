Nigeria: Dantata's Burial Postponed Till Tuesday Over Late Arrival of Body in Madinah

The federal government has announced that the final rites for the burial of prominent Nigerian businessman, Aminu Dantata, have been postponed till Tuesday.

Dantata, who died Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates is billed to be buried in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

But Nigeria's Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, told BBC Hausa on Monday that the burial has now been postponed till Tuesday due to the late arrival of the deceased's body in the holy city.

"There are regulations set by the Saudi government on how to bring a body for burial in the country, so now the paperwork is being filled out between the Saudi government and the family of the deceased," the minister said.

Idris explained that once the required documents are completed, the body will be transported from the UAE to Saudi Arabia.

He added that the Nigerian Embassy in Saudi Arabia and the family have already concluded funeral arrangements, awaiting the arrival of the remains.

It has been reported that the late Dantata expressed, in his will, a desire to be buried in the holy city of Madinah, a request his family honoured by seeking and receiving official approval from Saudi authorities.

Before then, the Kano State Council of Ulama had held the funeral prayer in absentia, otherwise known as Salatul Gaib for the deceased.

The federal government delegation, led by Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, is already in Madinah for the burial.

He was accompanied by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; and the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata.

Similarly, Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, his Jigawa counterpart, Umar Namadi and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, are also there for the burial. The 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, is also reported to have arrived the city for the burial.

Meanwhile, the federal government delegation has visited the Dantata family in Madinah to offer condolences and participate in the funeral rites for the late elder statesman.

Also on the delegation were prominent Islamic clerics, including Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, and Khalifa Abdullahi Muhammad, the Imam of Dantata Mosque in Abuja.

The delegation, according to the Minister of Information's Media Adviser, Rabiu Ibrahim, was received by Alhaji Mustapha Junaid and other family members, including the deceased's wives, children, and grandchildren, who expressed appreciation for the government's condolence visit.

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, delivered President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's message of condolence.

"The demise of Baba Aminu deeply touches President Tinubu. He prays that Allah grants him Aljannah Firdaus and gives the entire family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss," he said.

The Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Ibrahim Modibbo, Consular General, Ambassador Muazam Ibrahim Nayaya, Defence Attaché, Major General Adamu Hassan, were also part of the delegation.

Also, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin and the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Monday evening departed Abuja for Madina, Saudi Arabia, to attend the burial of Dantata.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, Senator Barau departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja around 9 p.m.

Also on the trip are the Kano State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Abdullahi Abbas, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Senator Muntari Dandutse and the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Ali Madaki.

Others are the member of the House of Representatives, Makoda/ Dambatta Federal Constituency of Kano State, Eng Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, the son of Alhaji Aminu Dantata, Ahmad Munzali Dantata, Usman Yahaya Kansila, and Hon. Sani Bala, among others.

Dantata was a key figure in Nigeria's anti-colonial struggle - NEF

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed sorrow over the death of elder statesman, philanthropist, and business icon, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, saying his departure was heartbreaking and a monumental loss to the North and Nigeria as a whole.

NEF, in a statement on Monday by its spokesman, Prof. Abubakar Jiddere, eulogised the life and times of Dantata, saying he was a pillar of Nigeria's anti-colonial struggle and a committed advocate for the nation's independence, unity and economic development.

According to NEF, he was a beacon of wisdom, compassion, and service, a man whose life's work positively impacted countless lives.

The statement read, "Alhaji Dantata was not only a highly respected elder statesman, philanthropist and renowned entrepreneur; he was a pillar of Nigeria's anti-colonial struggle and a steadfast advocate for the nation's independence."