Nigeria, 6 Others Begin $1 Passenger Safety Deductions Jan. 2026

The Banjul Accord Group Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Organisation (BAGASOO) says it will introduce a $1 passenger safety levy as part of key reforms to enhance aviation safety among member states.

The organisation revealed that the decision was ratified by the Council of Ministers and will take effect from January 2026 in phases over the next five years.

Executive Director of BAGASOO, Jailza Silva, made the disclosure in Abuja on Monday, stating that the new levy now includes security oversight systems.

The conference, she said, marked the organisation's 15th anniversary and provided an opportunity for stakeholders to reflect on progress and shape the future of aviation safety in the region.

"The $1 safety levy is aimed at supporting BAGASOO's efforts to strengthen aviation governance architecture and enhance safety and security oversight," she added.

In his remarks, Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, expressed the ministry's commitment to partner with member states to ensure safety and security of passengers.

Earlier in his remarks, Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, said the NCAA over the years has performed its regulatory oversight to ensure safety and comfort of passengers across member states.

He added that, "With new routes coming onboard, it is critical to innovate and embrace technology in ensuring safer and efficient aviation sector among member states."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

BAGASOO comprises Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.

Daily Trust reported in May that member states of the Banjul Accord Group (BAG) have adopted a resolution to introduce a one-dollar Passenger Safety Charge (PSC) on international commercial departing flights.

Member states also agreed that, upon full implementation of the PSC, existing annual contributions by states to the regional aviation organisations will be phased out.

The decision, reached during the 18th Plenary Session of BAG held in Abuja aimed to provide a sustainable funding mechanism for BAG, the Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA), and the BAG Aviation Safety Oversight Organisation (BAGASOO).

Hosted by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, the gathering brought together aviation ministers and regulators from BAG's seven member states: Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Guinea-Conakry, The Gambia, Cape Verde, and Sierra Leone.

Najomo while briefing the press underscored the significance of the decisions taken.

"The resolutions reached today will strengthen aviation safety and create a seamless air transport market across BAG States. This collaboration and commitment among member States is a major step forward," he said.