Monrovia — Bettomax Liberia, in partnership with its sponsored football club Watanga FC, has donated essential medical equipment to the Medical Diagnostic Clinic on GSA Road in Paynesville.

The initiative is part of Bettomax's ongoing monthly charity program aimed at supporting healthcare facilities, orphanages, and vulnerable groups across Liberia.

The donated items include three hospital beds, one carton of medical gloves, one Ambu bag, four bed sheets, one drip stand, and one stethoscope. The clinic, which serves residents of the GSA Road and Kola Tree communities, was selected based on its urgent need for basic medical equipment.

Fallah Braima, speaking on behalf of Bettomax Liberia during the handover, emphasized the company's commitment to social responsibility beyond its core business.

"We're here because we understand the challenges many local clinics are facing," Braima said. "This donation is our way of giving back. It's part of our monthly outreach, and we can assure you it won't be our last visit."

Tellowoe Kaine Jimmie, proprietress of the clinic, expressed gratitude for the donation, noting its immediate impact on patient care.

"We've been struggling, especially in caring for pregnant women and newborns. The lack of beds and gloves has been a major barrier," she said.

A clinic staff member added that the new equipment will enable them to accommodate more patients, particularly expectant mothers who were previously turned away due to space and resource limitations.

Watanga FC, a Premier League football club sponsored by Bettomax, joined in the donation effort. Deputy Coach Petannie Mulbah said the club is committed to community engagement.

"We are proud to partner with a socially responsible brand like Bettomax," Mulbah said. "Many of our fans come from this area. Football is not just about the game; it's about giving back to the people who support us."

Bettomax Liberia, in collaboration with its sponsored teams Watanga FC and Shaita Angels FC, donates over $1,000 USD worth of supplies each month.

Past beneficiaries have included Redemption Hospital, JFK Medical Center, St. Joseph Catholic Hospital, and several orphanages such as Hope in Christ and THINK Safe Home.

Braima concluded the event by encouraging more corporate entities and citizens to support local healthcare facilities.

"Clinics like this are the first line of help for thousands. It's time we all do our part to support them," he said.