West Africa: Ecowas Advances Energy Sector Transparency Through Stakeholders Training On Computerized Information System

Monrovia — The Ministry of Mines and Energy, in partnership with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has launched a four-day Training of National Stakeholders on the Computerized Energy Information System (EIS) in Monrovia. The initiative marks a pivotal step in Liberia's drive toward a modern, data-driven energy sector--aimed at enhancing energy planning, improving decision-making, and promoting transparency in the management of national energy resources.

The training, which runs from June 30 to July 3, 2025, brings together ECOWAS executives, energy specialists, and a broad range of Liberian stakeholders. Representing Mines and Energy Minister Wilmot Paye at the opening session, Deputy Minister for Energy, Charles Umehai, commended ECOWAS for its partnership and technical assistance in developing a computerized system for energy data collection, processing, and utilization.

"A robust energy information system is vital for informed policy decisions and the efficient management of our national energy resources," Deputy Minister Umehai emphasized.

Delivering remarks on behalf of ECOWAS, Dr. Nathaniel B. Walker, Early Warning Focal Point at the ECOWAS Representative Office in Liberia, praised the country's efforts to improve its energy data infrastructure. He reaffirmed ECOWAS's commitment to strengthening member states' capacities in energy governance.

Day One of the training was facilitated by international Energy Information System expert Salim Chitou, whose presentation titled "Secrets of Effective Data Collection" provided participants with critical insights into best practices for gathering, securing, and managing energy-related data.

Chitou concluded the first day's session with a case study on data collection and processing, emphasizing that sustainable improvements in the energy sector are impossible without a comprehensive and well-managed information base.

"Data security, retention, and effective management are the bedrock of successful energy sector reforms," he noted.

The training includes participants from across Liberia's energy ecosystem, including utilities, regulatory agencies, and private sector energy service providers. These stakeholders are expected to play key roles in applying the knowledge and tools from the training to bolster Liberia's energy development agenda.

Following the conclusion of the technical sessions on Thursday, Minister Wilmot Paye is expected to officially launch the Energy Information System (EIS) on Friday, at a ceremony that will bring together senior government officials, development partners, and key actors from the energy sector.

The program is coordinated nationally by Prince C. Wilson, Assistant Director for Off-Grid Electricity and Renewable Energy at the Ministry of Mines and Energy.