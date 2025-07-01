Liberia: Paris FC Crowned 3rd Division Champions

Zwedru — Paris Football Club of Grand Gedeh have won the Liberia Football Association (LFA) National 3rd Division Playoff, defeating SUSA FC of Margibi 1-0 in Sunday's final at the Albert T. White Sports Stadium in Zwedru.

The win not only secured the club's first national title but also marked a historic milestone as the first time a team from Grand Gedeh County has been promoted to the LFA Second Division League.

The victory came just hours after the county laid to rest two prominent national figures -- former First Lady Nancy B. Doe and former President Samuel K. Doe. The triumph offered a moment of collective celebration in the midst of mourning.

"This win has truly consoled our hearts," said Peter Doe, an emotional supporter at the stadium. "From tears to cheers."

Paris FC remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. Their appearance in the final was confirmed following a ruling by the LFA Protest Committee, which overturned Wein Town FC's semifinal win over SUSA FC due to the use of four ineligible players. The ruling reinstated SUSA FC and set the stage for the final against Paris FC.

Despite the controversy, Paris FC maintained focus and delivered a composed performance to secure the 1-0 win.

Paris FC's promotion mark a significant achievement for southeastern Liberia. The club is the first from Grand Gedeh and only the second from the Southeast region to reach the Second Division.

With this promotion, Zwedru will host LFA Second Division matches for the first time in its history, sparking renewed calls from local stakeholders for greater investment in football infrastructure. Community leaders have urged the LFA to prioritize the installation of an artificial turf at the Albert T. White Stadium.

In related news, the LFA Protest Committee has reinstated Phebe Athletic of Bong County, who will now face Montserrado's Golden Dream FC in a one-off playoff to determine the final promotion spot. The date and venue are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the four disqualified players from Wein Town FC -- Daniel Howard, James Gbah, Melvin Riesler, and Snowe Weege -- have each received a one-year suspension from all football activities.

Paris FC's victory has been widely seen as a unifying moment for Grand Gedeh. Beyond sporting achievement, the club's success represents pride, progress, and resilience for a region that has long felt underrepresented in national football.