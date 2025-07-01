Liberian Teen Emmanuel Sieh Scores Twice in Serbian Debut for FK Novi Pazar

1 July 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — Liberian teenager Emmanuel King Sieh made a strong impression in his European senior debut, scoring twice to help Serbian top-flight club FK Novi Pazar secure a 4-3 preseason friendly win over FK Sarajevo of Bosnia.

The 18-year-old forward, who joined FK Novi Pazar earlier this year from Watanga FC in Liberia, featured for the club's senior team for the first time and wasted no time making an impact.

"Emmanuel showed real class today," said FK Novi Pazar head coach Vladimir Gacinovic. "His composure on the ball, movement off it, and the way he finished those two goals was top-level. He's young, but he's already showing the kind of mentality and quality that can make a big impact for this club."

The friendly match against FK Sarajevo served as a key test in Novi Pazar's preseason preparations. Sieh's brace proved decisive in what was a competitive encounter.

Speaking after the match, Sieh expressed excitement about his performance. "It feels amazing to start like this," he told the club's media. "I've worked hard for this chance, and I want to keep getting better every day."

Before moving to Serbia, Sieh played for Watanga FC, one of Liberia's top clubs. His rapid rise and early success in Europe have drawn attention back home, with fans and analysts praising his potential.

Football followers in Liberia are now closely monitoring the young forward, hopeful he could become the next major talent to emerge for the national team.

In addition to his goals, Sieh impressed with his confidence, off-the-ball movement, and link-up play throughout the match, consistently challenging FK Sarajevo's defense.

With the Serbian SuperLiga season set to begin soon, Sieh's early showing suggests he could play a key role in FK Novi Pazar's campaign. His progress will be closely watched as excitement builds around his future prospects.

