Nigeria: Gov Radda Hails Katsina Police Officers for Winning National Awards

30 June 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has received and commended two police officers from the state's police command who recently won national awards. The Commissioner of Police Katsina State, Bello Shehu, led a team of senior officers to the Government House, Katsina, to present the outstanding officers to the governor on Monday,

One of the awards, Divisional Police Officer of the Year, was received by Garba Ibrahim, a superintendent of police, who heads the Jibia Division, a tough border area of the state with major security challenges. His strong leadership earned him the honour at the 2024 Nigeria Police Force Awards held earlier this month in Abuja.

Also recognised was Isiyaku Suleiman, a chief superintendent of police (CSP) who came second for the Gallantry Award of the Year.

Governor Radda said the recognition of the officers speaks highly of the bravery and dedication of officers and men of the Katsina Police command.

While receiving the Commissioner of Police and the two recipients in his office, Governor Radda praised their efforts, calling the recognitions a proud moment for the state.

He said the awards reflect the discipline, courage, and commitment of the Katsina Police Command.

"These honours are a reflection of the hard work and commitment of our officers. They speak to the resilience of our institutions and the determination of those who serve on the frontlines.

"I am proud of your service. Katsina is proud of you," the Governor said.

The Governor also noted that such progress comes through teamwork between the government and security agencies.

Joining the Commissioner of Police on the visit were, Aminu Usman Gusau, a deputy commissioner of Police and the Director of State Security Services (DSS), Musa Mohammed Yankari as well the State's Police Spokesperson DSP Abubakar Sadiq.

Governor Radda flanked by the award winners

