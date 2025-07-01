Nigeria: Duchess Hospital Named Private Tertiary Hospital of the Year At Nhea 2025

press release

The Duchess International Hospital is a state-of-the-art 100-bed multi-specialist hospital located in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

Duchess International Hospital has been named Private Tertiary Healthcare Facility of the Year for the second consecutive year at the 11th Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards (NHEA) 2025.

The ceremony took place on June 27, 2025, at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Lagos.

In his opening remarks, Dr Anthony Omolola, Chairman of the Advisory Board for the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards explained that the 2025 awards received over 35,000 nominations across public and private institutes throughout the country.

He said the rigorous selection process included comprehensive evaluations by NHEA verification and visitation teams.

Speaking at the event, Dr Adetokunbo Shitta-Bey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Duchess International Hospital, expressed his appreciation to the organisers for finding Duchess Hospital worthy of the Private Tertiary Healthcare Facility of the Year Award for the second consecutive year in the hospital's four-year history.

He said it is yet another validation of the excellent work done by the medical and non-medical staff of the hospital in reversing the trend of medical tourism and delivering affordable, world-class healthcare that is accessible to all Nigerians.

Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, Medical Director of the Duchess International Hospital emphasised the importance of the hospital's values of professionalism, hard work, and patient-centered care.

Each year, it is estimated that Nigeria loses over $US 1.3 billion in capital flight as more Nigerians travel out of the country in search of healthcare delivery abroad.

Dr Shitta-Bey remarked that Nigerians deserve better and should be entitled to receive the highest standards of care without the need to travel abroad. "Our response has been to build a resilient healthcare system, one that combines cutting-edge medical technology, international clinical expertise, and compassionate care to provide top-notch medical services right here in Nigeria", Dr Shitta-Bey explained.

Reflecting on the significance of being named Private Tertiary Healthcare Facility of the Year in 2024 and 2025, the CEO considered this "a powerful endorsement of the hard work, courage, and commitment of the staff and management of the Duchess International Hospital".

He dedicated the award to every member of the exceptional Duchess International Hospital staff, every patient, and all stakeholders who have placed their trust in the Duchess Hospital over the last four years.

The hospital was opened in October 2021 by then Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

The NHEA Awards is widely considered the gold standard of healthcare recognition and achievement in Nigerian healthcare.

The prestigious annual event honours outstanding individuals and organisations for their significant contributions to the advancement of the Nigerian health sector, and celebrates innovation, excellence, and impact across a wide range of categories.