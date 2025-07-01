Nigeria Does Not Have a Talent Supply Problem but... - Jobberman CEO

interview

"There is a wide pool of young, educated individuals eager to work, but often, there is a mismatch between the skills employers need and what job seekers offer..."

Ore Boboye is the Chief Executive Officer of Jobberman Nigeria. A thought leader in the talent recruitment and development industry, he has excelled in advanced analytics to drive business goals. He is also a top talent that keeps contributing great ideas and solutions within the ecosystem. In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES' Business Editor, Oladeinde Olawoyin, he shares insights into new trends in the recruitment and development industry and how companies can leverage on these dynamics to achieve organisational goals.

PT: Jobberman has been around for years. What are the major lessons you've learnt in talent supply chain management and the HR/recruitment ecosystem?

Ore: Over the years, we've learnt that talent acquisition is not a one-size-fits-all process. Successful recruitment hinges on understanding industry-specific needs, aligning talent with business goals, and building long-term relationships, not just filling vacancies. We've also seen the critical importance of speed, accuracy, and trust in the hiring journey. Most importantly, we've learnt that the real differentiator is customisation - offering solutions that are tailored to the unique needs of every employer, whether they're a startup, SME, or multinational.

PT: Do you think Nigeria has a talent (supply) problem?

Ore: Nigeria doesn't have a talent supply problem; it has a talent alignment problem. There is a wide pool of young, educated individuals eager to work, but often, there is a mismatch between the skills employers need and what job seekers offer. This disconnect is compounded by low employability readiness, limited access to professional development, and a lack of structured recruitment processes in some organisations. At Jobberman, we've built tools and frameworks to help bridge this gap, offering businesses access to pre-screened, verified talent while also investing in employability training for job seekers.

PT: What do you consider the major problems in talent management in Nigeria?

Ore: Some of the biggest issues include unclear hiring processes, lack of succession planning, and poor retention strategies. Many organisations also struggle with defining what the 'right fit' looks like beyond qualifications. Talent management isn't just about hiring; it involves onboarding, development, and retention. Inconsistent systems and a lack of data-backed decision-making make this more difficult. At Jobberman, our approach is designed to tackle this holistically, ensuring that clients not only find talent but are supported in making long-term, impactful hiring decisions.

PT: What are the major dynamics of hiring senior-level, top-management personnel as against early-career talents?

Ore: Hiring at the senior level is far more nuanced. Beyond technical skills, employers are looking for strategic thinkers, culture carriers, and change agents. Compatibility with leadership teams, values alignment, and proven track records are critical. On the other hand, early-career talent hiring tends to focus on potential, foundational skills, and adaptability. Our Executive Recruitment solution is built specifically to address these complexities, using in-depth role analysis, behavioural profiling, and targeted headhunting to secure the right leadership fit.

PT: Do you think there is a missing link somewhere in how these dynamics are approached/managed by recruitment agencies and human resource organisations?

Ore: Yes, often, recruitment is treated as a transactional activity, rather than a strategic partnership. Many agencies still focus on quantity over quality, or present a 'one-size-fits-all' solution regardless of the business's size or hiring needs. At Jobberman, we're bridging that gap by operating as a Talent Partner, not just a provider. We invest time in understanding our clients and tailor our approach accordingly, with differentiated services for different organisation types and job levels.

PT: Managing or hiring talents isn't just about getting the best hands; it's also about getting them within the shortest possible time that fits into organisational goals without inconvenience. What do you do differently at Jobberman to stand out and make this a reality?

Ore: Speed and quality should not be mutually exclusive. With our Pro Recruit service, we commit to delivering five pre-screened mid-level candidates within just 5 to 7 working days. For more complex roles, our Executive Recruitment solution identifies and presents three best-fit senior candidates in 10 to 15 working days. These timelines are backed by efficient sourcing, robust screening tools, and a deep understanding of local hiring needs. We also provide end-to-end support, from job scoping to onboarding guidance, so the hiring process is seamless and goal-aligned.

PT: What do you offer differently for startups, MSMEs and corporate hiring?

Ore: We understand that startups and MSMEs have different realities compared to large corporations - leaner budgets, faster timelines, and evolving team structures. For this reason, our services are scalable and adaptable. Startups benefit from quick turnarounds and hands-on support through our Pro Recruit service, which delivers high-quality candidates without the overhead of a full HR department. Larger organisations or corporates with complex needs tap into our Executive Recruitment solution for strategic, risk-managed hiring at senior levels. In every case, we combine technology, human insight, and local market intelligence to get the best results.

PT: What advice do you have for organisations and corporate bodies looking to hire senior-level, top-management personnel to meet organisational goals?

Ore: Hiring at the executive level should never be rushed or based solely on networks. It requires a structured, research-backed approach that considers both leadership capability and culture fit. I advise organisations to partner with recruitment experts who understand their sector and strategic goals, rather than relying on traditional methods or internal referrals alone. At Jobberman, our advice is simple: Prioritise alignment over credentials. Prioritise fit over fame. And always hire for the future, not just the role.

To learn more about our recruitment solutions or speak with a recruitment consultant at no cost, you can also visit: https://www.jobberman.com/thetalentexperts