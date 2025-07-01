Liberia: Senator Moye Demands Senate Oversight On Asky Airlines Over Passenger Safety Concerns

- Bong County Senator Prince K. Moye says he is taking his fears about ASKY Airlines straight to the Senate, vowing legislative intervention amid growing public anxiety over the carrier's safety and reliability.

"I'm even worried because my flight is supposed to be with ASKY to Lomé before connecting on Ethiopian Airlines," Moye told reporters Sunday in Gbarnga. "It's a serious concern and something that we need to elevate at the legislative level."

The senator's remarks came during a media engagement, just days before his scheduled trip to the United States for the United Bong County Association in the Americas (UBCAA) Convention. His public comments have amplified mounting complaints from Liberians both at home and abroad about ASKY's operational delays, mechanical issues, and overall service quality.

Journalists, Citizens Voice Frustration

Prominent Liberian journalist Julius Jeh took to Facebook on Sunday, blasting the airline's performance.

"It is unacceptable that in this modern aviation era, passengers in Monrovia still board flights uncertain of their safety. ASKY has to do better," Jeh wrote. "The number of delays, rerouting, and mechanical complaints cannot continue unchecked."

Social commentator Lawrence Fahnbulleh echoed those concerns, calling for stronger oversight.

"The Liberia Civil Aviation Authority must step up," he said. "We cannot leave the safety of hundreds of lives at the mercy of under-regulated airlines. ASKY is fast becoming a national risk."

Senate Scrutiny Imminent

In response, Senator Moye pledged to formally raise the issue when the Liberian Senate reconvenes.

"We have to check how ASKY is managing flights into our airspace," he said. "If they are creating conditions that put our people in danger, we will have to take action."

Moye emphasized the need for a comprehensive review of the airline's compliance with Liberian and international aviation safety protocols.

ASKY Airlines, based in Lomé, Togo, is one of the few international carriers regularly serving Roberts International Airport. Though no fatal incidents have been reported, passengers have repeatedly taken to social media to share stories of long delays, unexpected cancellations, and reports of mid-flight technical issues.

Push for Oversight, Alternatives

Frequent flyers on the Monrovia-to-Lomé route are now calling for an independent audit of ASKY's safety and maintenance procedures. Many also want the Liberian government to expand international flight options, arguing that the country's reliance on a small number of regional carriers puts travelers at risk.

The debate over aviation safety has intensified in recent weeks, with critics urging the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority to more aggressively monitor foreign airlines operating in Liberian airspace.

While ASKY remains a vital regional link, Senator Moye's comments have helped thrust the conversation about air travel safety--and Liberia's regulatory posture--into the national spotlight.