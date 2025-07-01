Novi Pazar, Serbia — -- Emmanuel Sieh made a dazzling impression on his senior European debut over the weekend, scoring twice to lead Serbian top-flight side FK Novi Pazar to a 4-3 preseason victory over FK Sarajevo.

The 18-year-old Liberian striker, formerly of Watanga FC and Real Mudja, opened the scoring in the 16th minute. After the Bosnian side rallied to take the lead, Sieh completed his brace in the 60th minute to level the match at 3-3, further cementing his credentials ahead of the 2024-25 Serbian SuperLiga campaign.

With a UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier against Poland's Jagiellonia Bial̸ystok looming on July 23, Sieh is quickly making a case for a starting role.

Meanwhile, CFR Cluj sporting director Marius Bilașco has confirmed that several first-team players could be on the move this summer--including Liberian forward Mohammed Kamara.

"There are a lot of transfer discussions for both Matei Ilie and for Kamara, Korenica, and Emerllahu," Bilașco told Romanian media over the weekend.

Kamara, 27, joined the Romanian side on a free transfer last summer and has attracted interest after missing Cluj's last two preseason matches. He featured in the opening friendly but has since been absent, fueling speculation about a potential transfer.

Cluj is set to face reigning champions FCSB (Steaua București) in the Romanian SuperCup on Saturday, July 5, just six days ahead of their UEFA Europa League first qualifying round clash against Hungary's Paksi FC.

Should Cluj prevail, Kamara would collect his second trophy with the club and the third of his professional career.

According to Transfermarkt, Kamara's market value has surged from €600,000 to €1.2 million following a standout 2024-25 campaign in which he scored 11 goals and provided one assist across 37 matches in all competitions, helping Cluj lift the Romanian Cup and secure Europa League qualification.