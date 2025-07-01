Liberia: Emmanuel Sieh Scores Twice On Senior Debut for Novi Pazar - Kamara Transfer Rumors Intensify

30 June 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Edwin Dolo

Novi Pazar, Serbia — -- Emmanuel Sieh made a dazzling impression on his senior European debut over the weekend, scoring twice to lead Serbian top-flight side FK Novi Pazar to a 4-3 preseason victory over FK Sarajevo.

The 18-year-old Liberian striker, formerly of Watanga FC and Real Mudja, opened the scoring in the 16th minute. After the Bosnian side rallied to take the lead, Sieh completed his brace in the 60th minute to level the match at 3-3, further cementing his credentials ahead of the 2024-25 Serbian SuperLiga campaign.

With a UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier against Poland's Jagiellonia Bial̸ystok looming on July 23, Sieh is quickly making a case for a starting role.

Meanwhile, CFR Cluj sporting director Marius Bilașco has confirmed that several first-team players could be on the move this summer--including Liberian forward Mohammed Kamara.

"There are a lot of transfer discussions for both Matei Ilie and for Kamara, Korenica, and Emerllahu," Bilașco told Romanian media over the weekend.

Kamara, 27, joined the Romanian side on a free transfer last summer and has attracted interest after missing Cluj's last two preseason matches. He featured in the opening friendly but has since been absent, fueling speculation about a potential transfer.

Cluj is set to face reigning champions FCSB (Steaua București) in the Romanian SuperCup on Saturday, July 5, just six days ahead of their UEFA Europa League first qualifying round clash against Hungary's Paksi FC.

Should Cluj prevail, Kamara would collect his second trophy with the club and the third of his professional career.

According to Transfermarkt, Kamara's market value has surged from €600,000 to €1.2 million following a standout 2024-25 campaign in which he scored 11 goals and provided one assist across 37 matches in all competitions, helping Cluj lift the Romanian Cup and secure Europa League qualification.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.