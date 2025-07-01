Liberia Dedicates Vessel-Shaped Dormitory At Regional Maritime University in Accra

Published: June 30, 2025

ACCRA, Ghana -- Liberia has fulfilled a major presidential promise with the dedication of a state-of-the-art student dormitory at the Regional Maritime University (RMU) in Accra, Ghana -- a move hailed as a milestone in strengthening regional maritime education and cooperation.

The 50-bed dormitory, named SS World Peace, was formally opened during a side event at the 33rd Board of Governors' Meeting of the RMU, which brought together maritime leaders from Liberia, Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Cameroon. Designed in the shape of a vessel, the building symbolizes Liberia's deep-rooted maritime legacy and its forward-facing commitment to shaping Africa's next generation of seafarers and shipping professionals.

Representing President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., the Minister of State for Special Projects, Hon. Samuel A. Stevquoah, cut the ribbon to the new dormitory. In his remarks, he described the facility as "more than just a building," calling it "a reaffirmation of Liberia's leading role in global shipping and its commitment to empowering the next generation of maritime professionals."

The construction of the dormitory, which was completed in record time, fulfills a promise made by President Boakai to improve infrastructure for Liberian and regional students pursuing careers in maritime fields.

Regional Praise for Liberia's Commitment

Sierra Leone's Minister of Transport and RMU Chancellor, Hon. Amb. Alhaji Fanday Turay, commended President Boakai, referring to him as a "Talk and Do President." He said the dormitory was not only a timely intervention to improve student welfare but also a powerful statement of regional collaboration in maritime capacity building.

The Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe, Sr., lauded the structure as a "living monument" to Liberia's maritime legacy and a critical investment in the West and Central African shipping workforce.

"This facility is a clear expression of maritime diplomacy," Lighe said, adding that it reinforces Liberia's long-standing leadership in the global maritime sector.

Lighe highlighted Liberia's wider maritime strategy, including the revitalization of the Liberia Maritime Training Institute (LMTI) and increased investment in educational materials and student scholarships at RMU. He noted that 22 Liberian students are currently enrolled at the Accra-based institution, with seven expected to graduate this year. He further reaffirmed that Liberia is working to align maritime training with employment opportunities through its globally significant shipping registry.

Maritime Education and Regional Development

The RMU Board meeting, which is still ongoing, is focused on discussions around governance, funding strategies, and expanding partnerships to boost maritime training across the continent. Member states are seeking to reposition the university as a premier hub for maritime research, leadership development, and technical innovation in Africa.

As a testament to Liberia's contributions, the RMU recently conferred an honorary degree on President Boakai in recognition of his leadership and strategic vision in maritime development.

This week's events in Accra underscored Liberia's central role in the evolution of African maritime education, and the dedication of the SS World Peace dormitory adds a new chapter to the country's legacy in global shipping.

As maritime nations across West and Central Africa look to scale up human capacity in the sector, Liberia's infrastructure investment and policy direction have placed it at the helm of regional efforts to shape a resilient and professional maritime workforce.