Liberia: Thomas Sorber Seen As Defensive Cornerstone for OKC Thunder's Future

- The defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder may have landed one of the biggest steals of the 2025 NBA Draft in Georgetown standout Thomas Sorber -- a player they believe embodies both their culture and their championship aspirations.

Sorber, selected No. 15 overall, was introduced alongside fellow rookie Brooks Barnhizer at a press conference Saturday. Later that evening, he shared a quiet dinner with Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, who observed firsthand what sets the 19-year-old apart.

"The thing everyone says about Sorber is that he roots for his teammates' success," Daigneault said. "I think that's one of the best qualities of our team -- and the fact that he's naturally aligned with that is pretty cool."

Sorber, a 6-foot-10 forward/center with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1.5 steals as a freshman before his season was cut short in February due to foot surgery. Despite playing just 24 of Georgetown's 34 games, he led Division I in on-off defensive rating (26.5), establishing himself as one of college basketball's most disruptive defenders.

"I think I'm bringing a defensive-minded intensity," Sorber said on draft night. "Just giving them all I've got on the defensive end. And then on offense, reading the right things to do, hedging, rotating -- just being there at all times and being a good defender."

Whether Sorber makes his debut during Summer League remains uncertain, but his presence already feels like a natural fit in Oklahoma City -- both on and off the court.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti said Sorber's appeal extended well beyond rim protection.

"The other thing with Thomas is just how quickly he processes the game on both ends of the floor," Presti said. "The ability to understand what the team needs and to give yourself up for that at a young age is pretty impressive."

"I don't think there could be better guys for him to walk into the gym with than Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, and the rest of our group."

Sorber's physical tools add even more intrigue. His wingspan ranks among the longest in the league, giving OKC yet another defensive anchor to pair with big men Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren in what could become one of the NBA's most imposing frontcourts.

While still just 19 and fresh off surgery, Sorber appears unfazed by the learning curve ahead.

"I've been to OKC a couple of times, and it still amazes me every time I step foot into the gym," he said. "Just to be welcomed here -- I feel honored."