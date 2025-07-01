Sudan's Ambassador to Burundi Meets Burundi's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Permanent Undersecretary

30 June 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Sudan's Ambassador to Uganda and non-resident in Burundi, Ahmed Ibrahim Garda, met on Sunday with the Permanent Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Burundi.

The meeting touched on several bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

The Ambassador provided an update on the latest internal developments in the country, focusing on the violations committed by the rebel militia and the support it receives from its main sponsor, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

For his part, the Permanent Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Burundi affirmed his support for the country in regional and international forums, wishing stability and progress for Sudan.

