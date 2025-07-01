Africa: Foreign Education Key to Africa's Socio-Economic Growth - Isi

Non-profit organisation, i-Scholar initiative, iSI, has urged African countries, especially Nigeria, to use foreign education as a catalyst for socio-economic growth.

Partner at iSI, Patricia Ochogbu, said across the world, social and economic transformation was dependent on nations strategically investing in human capital development both locally and internationally, stressing that Nigeria must do the same to compete globally.

According to her, like China, African countries could use their international education sector as a dynamic force for change.

Ochogbu spoke at the 2025 iScholars' onboarding event themed: 'Expanding Pipeline of Change Agent to Transforming Africa,' held virtually.

She said: "All over the world, transformation depends on nations strategically investing in human capital development both locally and internationally. Africa must open its mind and eyes for it not to be left behind.

"Historically, nations such as Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay have deployed foreign education as a catalyst for societal and economic transformation at different stages of development. This happened in China in the last 10 to 15 years. If we can seek this path, it is not bad, although we must modify it to suit us."

Meanwhile, President of iSI, Victor Ogunmola, who onboarded 100 scholars, said this was in continuation of the organisation's aim to build the younger generation and prepare young people for leadership roles.

Ogunmola said: "In Nigeria and across Africa, there are bright and talented people who need help, and we are bridging that gap. Our belief is driven by the fact that talent is universal, but opportunity is not.

"We have identified that there are many brilliant Nigerians who could compete and qualify for top global universities yearly, but the challenge there is they cannot afford the cost of standardised tests or even pay for application fees or visas. These are the areas in which we intentionally and strategically invest."