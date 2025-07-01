Nigeria's Paint Industry Poised for Growth

Following projections that the paint, wallpaper and supplies market in Nigeria will experience 4.01 per cent growth rate from 2024 to 2029, West Africa Coatings Show and the Paint Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, PMA, have intensified efforts to introduce members to new solutions, raw materials and global best practices in the paint industry.

This is coming a year after West Africa Coatings Group and PMA signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to host the inaugural edition of the West Africa Coatings Show.

The launch edition of the show, which will take place from July 2-4, 2025, at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, will feature over 100 leading brands from more than 15 countries.

The attendees include industry giants such as Brenntag, Multichem Industries, Bühler, Shrine Chemicals, ALLCHEM, Altek, Parco Enterprises Nigeria, Chizzy Nigeria, Samking, Danel Nigeria, Global Chem and Chemflow West Africa, among many others.

Speaking on the development, Chairman of PMA, Mr Abimbolu Babatunde, said: "We are pleased to see the West Africa Coatings Show come to fruition and open its doors here in Lagos. For PMA, this event marks an important milestone in our continued efforts to introduce our members to new solutions, raw materials and global best practices. Our collaboration with dmg events has been both strategic and timely, and we are confident that this platform will serve as a catalyst for growth, innovation and knowledge exchange across the coatings industry in West Africa."

Meanwhile, Associate Vice President of the Coatings Group, Paddy O'Neill, added: "As we prepare to open the doors to the inaugural West Africa Coatings Show tomorrow, we are pleased to see the exhibition come together with such promise. We extend our sincere thanks to the Paint Manufacturers Association of Nigeria for their instrumental partnership in supporting our entry into the Nigerian market. We are also deeply grateful to our sponsors, CAP Plc as our Silver Sponsor and Multichem as our Badge Sponsor, whose valued support has been vital in delivering this event."