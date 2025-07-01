Africa: Global Fund Commends Suriname's Elimination of Malaria

Geneva — Suriname has officially been certified malaria-free by the World Health Organization (WHO), becoming the first country in the Amazon region to eliminate the disease. This certification marks the successful interruption of indigenous malaria transmission for at least three consecutive years - a major step forward in the global fight against one of humanity's deadliest diseases.

"This is an extraordinary accomplishment for Suriname - a beacon of hope at a time when climate change and growing global health funding uncertainty threaten to undermine global progress against malaria," said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund. "What matters now is holding the line. We must support Suriname to protect this hard-won status and prevent the reintroduction of malaria."

To sustain this achievement, the Global Fund will continue supporting Suriname's malaria response through 2027, with targeted investments in:

Preventing malaria reintroduction.

Strengthening integrated health systems.

Building sustainable health financing mechanisms.

Enhancing regional cooperation to support malaria elimination.

Suriname's success is the result of relentless efforts in prevention, early detection and treatment. Since 2005, the Global Fund has played a pivotal role in scaling up access to diagnostics - including microscopy and rapid diagnostic tests - particularly for mobile and high-risk populations. The distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets and the deployment of community health workers in remote areas have also been instrumental in breaking the chain of transmission.

Suriname's malaria program actively collaborates with neighboring countries to manage cross-border threats and population movements that could trigger resurgence. Regional solidarity and data-sharing remain essential for sustaining malaria elimination across borders.

"Malaria has proven time and again that it adapts quickly," said Sands. "Staying ahead of it requires constant innovation - next-generation bed nets, diagnostics, treatments and vaccines - as well as the systems to deliver them where they're needed most."

Despite this milestone in Suriname, malaria remains a formidable global health challenge. Climate change is expanding mosquito habitats, and drug and insecticide resistance are on the rise. The Global Fund is committed to staying one step ahead, investing in cutting-edge tools and robust systems to save lives and push toward global eradication.

With today's announcement, WHO has now certified 46 countries and one territory malaria-free - and each one has successfully prevented the re-establishment of the disease.

The Global Fund provides 65% of all international financing for malaria programs and has invested more than US$19.1 billion in malaria control as of June 2024. These efforts are delivering results: in countries where the Global Fund invests, malaria deaths dropped by 28% between 2002 and 2022. Without these interventions, deaths would have surged by an estimated 90% over the same period.