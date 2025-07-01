Liberia: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to Keynote Nalafem Summit On Women's Leadership in Crisis

- Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is set to deliver the keynote address at the fourth Nalafem Summit, scheduled for July 1-2 in Freetown, Sierra Leone, organizers announced.

The summit, which brings together hundreds of leaders from across Africa, will focus on the theme "Women Leading in Crisis & Peace." Sirleaf, Africa's first elected female head of state and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, is expected to speak on the transition of African women's leadership from symbolic roles to positions of real influence, particularly during times of instability.

Organized by the Nalafem Collective -- a pan-African feminist movement founded in 2020 -- the summit is expected to draw more than 500 participants, including political leaders, diplomats, civil society actors and youth advocates.

The two-day event will include policy roundtables, TED-style spotlight sessions, leadership labs and the Nalafem Awards, which recognize women who have made significant contributions to governance, peacebuilding and social justice.

"Nalafem is about pushing boundaries," the organization said in a statement on its website. "This year, we're focusing on shifting women's roles from participants to primary actors in Africa's political and peace processes."

Sirleaf, who led Liberia for two terms after the country's civil war, is widely regarded as a symbol of women's leadership on the continent. Her presidency was marked by institutional reforms, post-conflict recovery and the promotion of women's rights. Since leaving office in 2018, she has continued to advocate for democracy and gender equity across Africa and beyond.

The Nalafem Collective anchors its work in what it calls the F.E.M. framework: fostering intergenerational power-sharing, enabling women with leadership tools and mobilizing feminist policies that support inclusive governance. Previous summits were held in Abuja, Nigeria; Nairobi, Kenya; and Windhoek, Namibia.

This year's summit is expected to culminate in the Freetown Declaration, a policy document outlining more than 100 feminist commitments on governance, security and sustainable development.

In addition, Nalafem plans to launch the "I AM NALA" Peace & Security Fellowship during the summit -- a program designed to build the next generation of African women leaders in conflict resolution and diplomacy.

Sirleaf's participation is seen by many as a reaffirmation of Liberia's historic role in advancing women's rights and leading post-war democratic transitions.

The summit comes amid growing political unrest, insecurity and democratic backsliding across several African nations. Organizers say the event offers a timely opportunity to position women at the center of decision-making in times of crisis and recovery.