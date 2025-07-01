Liberia: LDEA, UN Partners Celebrate World Drug Day 2025

-With Parade, Proclamations, and Destruction of Seized Drugs

The Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA), in collaboration with key partners including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the United States Embassy in Liberia, joined the global community over the weekend to commemorate World Drugs Day 2025 with a series of impactful activities aimed at raising awareness and promoting prevention.

By: Kruah Thompson

The day began with a colorful and energetic parade from ELWA Junction, bringing together participants from various sectors, including government, civil society, and international partners, to draw attention to the devastating consequences of drug abuse in Liberia.

Following the parade, an indoor program was held at the Paynesville City Town Hall under the global theme, "The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention," and the local theme, "Break the Cycle, Stop Organized Crime."

The event featured a reading of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's official proclamation recognizing the day as a public holiday, as well as a message from the United Nations Secretary-General to mark the World Drug Day celebration.

The program included dance performances, educational sessions, and keynote speeches from a range of high-level officials, including Eugene L. Fahngon, Director General of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS); Justice Minister Cllr. Natu Oswald Tweh, Sr., Deputy Minister for Children at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Garmai S. Torpah, Assistant Minister for Legal Affairs, Losene F. Bility, the Minister of Youth and Sports, and Pastor Matthew Kpahkio, representing the civil society community, amongst others.

The event concluded in Lower Bong County with the public destruction of a large consignment of illegal drugs seized across Liberia.

The LDEA reported the destruction of 9,651.33 kilograms of various narcotics with an estimated monetary value of USD 4,959,279.03 and LRD 949,263,015.

Of the total quantity seized nationwide, the LDEA detailed that to 3,156.22 kilograms of marijuana, 42,201.31 grams of Kush, 1,845.7 grams of heroin, 5,194.61 grams of cocaine, 142,585.1 tablets of tramadol, and 396,117.060 grams of precursor and other substances that were confiscated.

Speaking at the ceremony, LDEA Director General Anthony K. Souh thanked all national and international partners, law enforcement officers, and attendees for their continued support.

He emphasized that the celebration was a deliberate effort to highlight the achievements of the LDEA and to amplify calls for broader collaboration in the fight against drug trafficking in Liberia.

"This is a national fight, to combat narcotics and dismantle organized crime networks, we need all hands on deck," Atty. Souh stressed.

Additionally, the Justice Minister and Attorney General of Liberia, Cllr. Natu Oswald Tweh, Sr., also underscored the need for proactive intervention and strong national commitment.

He called on all Liberians to take personal responsibility in the war against drugs.

"We must invest in prevention to give our youth a fighting chance. If they are empowered to make positive choices, they will help shape laws that foster a safe and productive society," he said. Minister Tweh also commended the LDEA and international partners for their relentless efforts.

For her part, Deputy Minister for Children, Madam Garmai S. Torpah, who represented the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, noted the devastating impact of drugs on children across Liberia.

She revealed that the Ministry has launched training and seminars aimed at addressing the vulnerability of youth.

"Early investment in family support, youth empowerment, education, and community services saves lives and reduces long-term costs," Madam Torpah said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She warned that Liberia must not become a safe haven for drug traffickers and organized crime, stressing the need for both national and international cooperation to break the cycle of addiction and trafficking.

Also speaking, Assistant Minister for Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Losene F. Bility, reaffirmed the Ministry's support to the LDEA.

He explained that while formal security personnel may not be present in some remote areas, traditional leaders, including chiefs, are ready to enforce anti-drug policies and support the national mandate.

"In areas where state security cannot reach, the local chiefs will serve as the frontline enforcers of this national effort," he assured.

Meanwhile, representatives from the civil society organization and other participants on the occasion showcased the country's ongoing commitment to fighting drug abuse and trafficking while calling for unified, multispectral efforts to secure a drug-free future for the nation. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.