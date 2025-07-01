Liberia: Fahngon Wants Afl Deployed At Borders to Fight Drug Smuggling.

The Director General of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), Eugene Fahngon, has called on the Government to deploy personnel of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) at all border entry points across the country to boost the national fight against drug trafficking and abuse.

Mr. Fahngon said the move is necessary to strengthen the operational capacity of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), which continues to face significant logistical and manpower challenges.

He emphasized that the LDEA alone cannot effectively combat the influx of illegal drugs without adequate support from the joint security, especially the military, at key border crossing points where traffickers exploit.

According to him, involving the AFL would not only deter smugglers but also demonstrate the government's seriousness in tackling the drug crisis as a national security threat.

He made remark recently at the Paynesville City, Town hall, while delivering his keynote address at a program marking the celebration of the World Anti-Drug Day 2025

The event was held under the global theme "The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention" and the local theme "Break the Cycle, Stop Organized Crime."

During his address he observe that the agency lacks essential tools such as drones, surveillance cameras, smart devices, and patrol vehicles to effectively confront drug traffickers who are smuggling illegal substances through the country vulnerable points of entry.

"The LDEA is not up to par with those transporting these illegal items because they lack resources and logistical support, so how do you expect them to win the war on drugs?"

Though he reveal that these entry points are critically important to the nation's security and must be well protected, but further reveal that LDEA Agent are being paid extremely low salaries, that are far below the regional average for uniformed personnel.

And for this reason, he believes such conditions are affecting their ability to effectively combat the drug crisis.

"So how do they get equipment for operations and evidence gathering in this fight, especially with extremely low salaries that are far below regional averages for men in uniform?" Fahngon asked.

In light of these challenges, he emphasized the urgent need for the Liberian government to deploy AFL personnel to work in collaboration with the LDEA.

He recommended that the soldiers be stationed at all border entry points, as well as in red zones and corridors, including those marked by the government for land, air, and sea.

At the event, Director Fahngon recommended five key strategies under an initiative he calls "Operation Rescue Liberia," which he claims supports the government's anti-drug agenda.

He described the proposed strategies as a national war against drugs, which he terms as "peaceful, but militant in its execution, critical, patriotic, and something that is not partisan but generational."

Presenting his five-point proposal strategies before the Chief of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Fahngon emphasized the need for joint security collaboration in combating drug trafficking and abuse.

He recommended that the government deploy AFL to collaborate with the LDEA in securing all border entry points, red zones, and key corridors by land, air, and sea. "This is about our protection, not politicization," he said.

Additionally, he urged the government to invest in modern surveillance technologies, detection devices, secure communication systems, protective gear, and mobile patrol units to enhance the capabilities of frontline security forces.

Moreover, Fahngon stressed the need to finalize and enforce the national drug policy with urgency, noting that the policy must mandate drug testing in both public and private institutions, promote youth rehabilitation, and support vocational reintegration programs.

Finally, he recommended the creation of strong legal deterrents against drug traffickers and the protection of whistleblowers who provide critical information.

Under this recommendation, he calls for a Nationwide Awareness and Mass Mobilization that is a people-driven campaign, and to also transform the popular slogan "Kush Must Go" into a revolutionary national movement.

"Mobilize community leaders, religious figures, teachers, parents, and youth organizations into educational task forces," he said, adding that customary laws should also be incorporated into the operation.

However, delivering his Annual Message in January 2024, President Boakai declared the proliferation of drugs and substance abuse a National Health Emergency, further committing his government to swiftly and decisively nip the problem in the bud.

Since the proclamation, several complaints have been made by citizens and some permanent government officials regarding the support provided, as many believe the government is not treating the pandemic as a national emergency as it should.

To this end, Fahngon emphasized that the government's proclamation only recognizes that drugs are no longer just a legal issue but a national security threat.

"Declaring a state of emergency was the right first step, but it alone cannot defend us. We must accept that this threat is real," he stressed, noting that "The time has now come to move from emergency to alert, from alert to assess, and from reaction to action."

"As Commander in Chief of the armed forces of Liberia, I want the President to declare war on substance abuse, not just in words but through concrete actions, investment in manpower, technology, and, if necessary, lethal force." He added

Meanwhile, he says If the war on drugs is to mean war, we must first reinforce those of you already in the battle," he said

In closing, Fahngon commended the men and women of the DEA, noting that their work is seen, their impact is felt, and their quest to fight drugs is noble. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.