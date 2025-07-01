Nigeria: Troops Kill Terror Kingpin Yellow Danbokolo in Zamfara

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed the elimination of terrorist kingpin 'Yellow Danbokolo ' by troops of Operation FASAN YAMA, in conjunction with Hybrid Forces supported by Air Components and other security agencies in Zamfara State.

Danbokolo died from injuries sustained during encounter with security forces where several other terrorists were also killed.

A statement by the Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, said a combined team of security forces conducted an intelligence-led operation last week, during which they engaged bandits and fleeing terrorists.

Maj.-Gen. Kangye explained that during the encounter, a notorious terrorist kingpin, known as Yellow Danbokkolo, who for years has devastated residents of Eastern Sokoto, suffered serious gunshot wounds.

"He subsequently died yesterday (Monday) from the injuries sustained during the fierce battle with our troops.

"It is believed that Yellow Danbokkolo was much more dreaded than Bello Turji as he masterminded the December 2021 arson on travellers in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, durin which all the passengers were burnt to death," he said.

According to Kangye, Danbokolo, in order to sustain his cruelty and heinous activities, lived on endless bouts of pentazocine.

"Our exultant troops of Operation FASAN YAMA with this renewed resolve, are on the hunt for Bello Turji, who has been in hiding," he added.

He reassured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains committed to restoring normalcy in all parts of the country.

The Director therefore, called for the cooperation of all Nigerians in this drive.