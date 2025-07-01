Nigeria-China Summit - 216 Chinese Investors Target Oil, Agric, ICT, Other Sectors

No fewer than 216 Chinese investors have expressed strong interest in Nigeria's key economic sectors--ranging from oil and gas to agriculture, ICT, fintech, and manufacturing--following the successful Nigeria-China Sustainable Business Bilateral Trade and Investment Summit held in Lagos on June 23, 2025.

Organised by the National Assembly through Merited Negotiation Consulting, the high-level summit took place in Lagos, and was attended by key figures from both Nigerian and Chinese governments, business communities, and investment bodies

The event recorded impressive participation: 175 CEOs of Nigerian companies, 115 CEOs of Chinese firms based in China, 65 business leaders and entrepreneurs, 25 financial advisors, 17 state chambers of commerce chairmen, 10 House of Representatives Committee members, and 56 federal government officials from ministries, departments, and agencies.

Representatives from seven Free Trade Zones--including Lekki FTZ, Alaro City FTZ, Delta Special Economic Zone, and the Ogun Guangdong FTZ--were also in attendance.

Dignitaries at the summit included the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf; Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke; and several cabinet ministers.

Also present were the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Yu Duhai; Chinese Consul General, Yan Yuqing; and executives of the China Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria.

According to a statement by the executive vice chairman of Merited Negotiation Consulting, Kunle Yusuff, the summit has unlocked a robust investment pipeline from Chinese firms targeting strategic sectors in Nigeria. Out of the 216 interested investors, 53 are focused on agriculture and agribusiness, 62 on trading and manufacturing, and 41 on oil and gas.

In the tech and innovation space, 33 investors are targeting ICT while 17 are looking at fintech opportunities. The mining and solid minerals sector attracted 23 investors, while 25 expressed interest in pharmaceuticals.

Infrastructure and project finance also drew 25 investors, and 30 others indicated interest in training and capacity-building projects.

Yusuff disclosed that the next leg of the engagement--the China Summit--is scheduled for October 16, 2025, in China, where Nigerian CEOs will have the opportunity to pitch directly to Chinese funding networks and institutional partners.

He noted that the proactive foreign policy direction of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Assembly's legislative agenda on Nigeria-China relations, and the active role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership Directorate have paved the way for this milestone.

The summit also featured the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and partnership agreements, especially in the areas of infrastructure, blue economy, trade logistics, and industrial development.

Nigeria's representatives showcased the country's investment-friendly reforms, opportunities within the Free Trade Zones, and incentives provided by agencies such as the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), NEPZA, and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

Discussions have commenced between Nigerian stakeholders and the Chinese Embassy in Abuja to streamline visa processing for Nigerian business leaders heading to China in October.

The effort, according to organisers, is aimed at ensuring a seamless follow-up to the deals and negotiations initiated at the Lagos summit.

With a growing number of Chinese companies now looking to relocate operations or expand into the Nigerian market, officials say the summit marks a turning point in the economic diplomacy between the two nations.

"It's not just about attracting investment," said one participant. "It's about sustainable partnerships, technology transfer, job creation, and building long-term value across Nigeria's key sectors."

The summit has been described by stakeholders as a major leap forward in strengthening Nigeria-China bilateral economic relations, setting the stage for deeper collaboration in the months ahead.