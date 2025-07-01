Nigeria: Rival Kano 'Emirs' Sanusi II, Bayero to See Face to Face At Dantata's Burial

Save for last-minute change, for the first time since the protracted Kano Emirate crisis erupted over five years ago when the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, was deposed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje administration, his successor and 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, and the reinstated 16th Emir, Sanusi II, are set to meet face-to-face this Tuesday at the burial of the late Kano-born business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, in Madina, Saudi Arabia.

LEADERSHIP reports that the renowned elder statesman and philanthropist died late Friday night in Abu Dhabi, UAE, at the age of 94. His funeral rites are scheduled to take place in the holy city of Madina this Tuesday in line with Islamic tradition.

Given the influence of the late Dantata, political officeholders, businessmen, and others have been scrambling to visit the deceased family home in Kano, while others, including a Federal Government delegation, have travelled to Saudi Arabia to pay their last respect.

While Kano State governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has led an official Kano State Government delegation, including the 16th Emir of Kano Sanusi II, to Saudi Arabia for the funeral, the rival 15th Emir Bayero departed separately, accompanied by his aides, to the holy city of Madina for the same purpose.

LEADERSHIP recalls that both Sanusi II and Bayero are currently laying claims to the Kano Emirate throne since 2024 when the latter was deposed, a development that is now a subject of litigation awaiting judicial pronouncement.

Spokesperson for Emir Bayero, Abubakar Balarabe Kofar Naisa, confirmed in a statement that the 15th Emir of Kano left Nigeria on Sunday. He was joined by prominent associates such as the Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta, Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan'agundi, and the member of House of Representatives representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada fFederal constituency of the State, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

While it is not sure whether both claimants to the Kano throne will exchange pleasantries at the occasion, the elder statesman's burial marks the first time in five years when both rival 'Emirs' will be seen together at the same public event since the controversial deposition of Sanusi II in 2020 and Bayero's ascendancy to the throne, from where he was also removed by Governor Yusuf administration in 2024.