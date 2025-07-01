Nigeria: Aliko Dangote Foundation's Free Rice Excites Host Communities

Over 30 host communities to Dangote Cement Ibese Plant as well as those in Itori in Yewa North, Ewekoro local government areas of Ogun State respectively were thrown into excitement as the Aliko Dangote Foundation, (ADF) extended its National Food Intervention programme to the people distributing over 3000 bags of rice to the less privileged in the communities.

It was the same at the host communities to Dangote Granite and Mines in Ijebu-Igbo as the beneficiaries turned up in large numbers at the Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo palace and that of Sopenlukale of Oke-Sopen where the bags of rice were distributed to the deserving populace.

Aboro of Ibese, Oba Rotimi Mulero and his counterpart in Itori, the Olu of Itori, Oba Abdulfatai Akamo were full of praises to the chairman of the Foundation, Aliko Dangote for his magnanimity in ensuring food security in the host communities and thereby reducing hunger among their people.

While presenting bags of rice to some of the beneficiaries in Ibese, Oba Mulero explained to the people that the initiative is focused on reaching out to the aged, people living with disabilities and other vulnerable groups facing hardship in the face of the current biting economic climate.

He stated that beyond the rice distribution there has existed a longstanding collaboration between the host communities and the ADF on one hand and the Dangote Cement on another hand, especially in the areas of empowerment and capacity building.

He also acknowledged ADF's consistent corporate social responsibility efforts, particularly towards host communities.

Earlier in his remarks, representative of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Victor Edero said the Foundation's food inflation intervention was designed to complement the government's food security efforts toward distribution of food items to all the 774 local government areas across the country .

He explained that the economic downturn has made it increasingly difficult for many Nigerians to afford basic staples like rice, making such support crucial, adding that the foundation gives priorities to the host communities, especially Ibese that's hosting cement factories and other host communities.

Ejiro reaffirmed the Foundation's commitment to capture its target audiences like the vulnerable, downtrodden and aged, while urging for fair and equitable distribution to ensure all targeted beneficiaries get their share.

In their appreciations, some of the beneficiaries lauded the initiative, stating it was a clear example of how public-private partnerships can be harnessed to ease people's burdens and promote inclusive development.

It would be recalled that the Aliko Dangote Foundation under its National Food Intervention Programme had last week distributed 40,000 10kg bags of rice across the 20 local government areas of Ogun State.