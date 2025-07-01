Liberia: From Dust to Disgrace - Liberia's Only Women's Sport Left Stranded

Monrovia — Liberia's only national all women's sport, kickball, continues to suffer from severe neglect, forcing its players to compete in deplorable conditions without proper fields or basic amenities like changing rooms and bathrooms.

This ongoing struggle has prompted the Liberia Kickball Federation (LKF) to renew its plea for government support and dedicated facilities. "We've been complaining, and we'll keep complaining," said Emmanuel Surprise Whea, President of the Liberia Kickball Federation (LKF). "We know help is out there. Maybe it just hasn't reached us yet."

Kickball matches are currently held on a poorly maintained outer field at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex.

This temporary arrangement began after the LKF's previous pitch was repurposed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports for a FIFA-funded mini-stadium for the Liberia Football Association (LFA).

"When it's dry, it's dust. When it rains, it's mud,"Whea explained. "This field is not safe for women."

Beyond the hazardous playing surface, players face a complete absence of privacy. There are no changing rooms or toilets. Whea stated that teams are advised to arrive already dressed, but many players resort to changing behind cars or a security booth.

"It's embarrassing,"Whea lamented. "We're talking about the national women's league, and our girls are hiding to change like refugees."

The LKF is now appealing to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for a small parcel of land near the SKD security post to construct essential changing and bathroom facilities. "We're not asking for a stadium,"Whea emphasized. "Just a space. That's all."

The federation president highlighted a past unfulfilled promise from former President George Weah, who as Chief Patron of Sports, instructed the Ministry of Youth and Sports to collaborate with the LKF for the game's improvement. That commitment never materialized.

Despite this, the LKF maintains cautious optimism. "We believe in government continuity,"Whea said, expressing hope that the current administration will act.

The impact of these conditions is directly felt by the players. Ceeta Savice , captain of Aries Kickball Club, described the constant physical toll is terrible.

"The field is terrible. You get injured all the time. You can't even run normally,"Ceeta said. "We have called on lawmakers. We have begged them to fix the field. Nothing has happened."

For Savice , the issue extends beyond the game itself, touching on opportunity and dignity. "Kickball is a girls' sport. It keeps young women off the streets. But they won't support us. That's what hurts most."

Games are frequently canceled due to rain, as the field lacks proper drainage and becomes too dangerous.

Despite the setbacks and a lack of adequate government funding, players consistently show up, driven by their passion for the sport.

The National Lottery Authority provides some support for referee compensation and end of the season prizes, but the LKF asserts it is insufficient.

"We are grateful for what we receive," Whea stated, "But how long can we keep doing this on our own?"

The LKF has launched a campaign, "From Dust to Turf," a plea for fairness and recognition. While male dominated sports benefit from advanced facilities, Liberia's only all female league endures with rudimentary conditions.

"We're not asking for millions,"Whea concluded. "We're asking for the right to play with dignity. For safety. For recognition."