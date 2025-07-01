Liberia: Women Increase Advocacy for Electoral Reforms and Political Participation

Monrovia — On Wednesday, 25 June 2025, national and international stakeholders convened in Monrovia for a technical briefing hosted by the Women's Legislative Caucus of Liberia. The session focused on electoral systems and strategies to enhance women's political participation in the country.

The event was organized in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and UN Women, drawing on technical expertise from the United Nations Electoral Assistance Division (EAD) under the Liberia Electoral Support Project.

Led by UNDP, the project is implemented in collaboration with UN Women and the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD), with funding from the European Union, Irish Aid, and the Embassy of Sweden.

The briefing examined how gender quotas could be implemented within Liberia's electoral framework to enhance women's representation in elected offices. It also served as a platform to examine reform options and generate momentum for inclusive legislative change.

A highlight of the event was a technical presentation by Maarten Halff, Head of Electoral Policy at the UN EAD in New York, who shared global perspectives and reform models that have successfully expanded women's political participation under various electoral systems.

In his opening remarks, UNDP Resident Representative Aliou Dia underscored the importance of such platforms for deepening discourse on women's political empowerment.

"We want to see more Liberian women entering public life," he affirmed, reiterating the UN's commitment to inclusive democratic development through its agencies.

UN Women's Country Representative, Comfort Lamptey, noted that inclusive parliaments yield more equitable and effective governance outcomes.

"Temporary special measures, including gender quotas, can be instrumental in boosting women's representation--but they must be context-specific and well-designed," she emphasized, reaffirming UN Women's support for data-driven advocacy.

Mr. Halff further stressed the need for contextually tailored approaches. "An accurate and widely accepted diagnosis of the challenges in political representation is the first step toward meaningful reform," he noted.

Commissioner Josephine Kou Gaye of the National Elections Commission echoed this sentiment, calling for legal and policy reforms to ensure a level playing field. She also highlighted the role of civic education and support systems for women candidates in closing the representation gap.

The Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Gbeme Horace Kollie, emphasized the strategic alignment and the critical role of male allies in enacting sustainable legislation.

Meanwhile, Cllr. Boakai Kanneh, Chair of the Law Reform Commission, advocated for a comprehensive review of Liberia's electoral laws to underpin long-term reform.

Hon. Ellen Attoh Wreh, Chairperson of the Women's Legislative Caucus, reiterated the group's commitment to securing a gender quota ahead of the 2029 elections--an objective central to the renewed legislative agenda announced in May 2025.

The forum brought together lawmakers, electoral officials, government ministries, legal professionals, and civil society actors to examine legal pathways and catalyze the next phase of advocacy for gender-inclusive governance in Liberia.

The Liberia Electoral Support Project is co-funded by the European Union, Irish Aid, the Embassy of Sweden, and UNDP. It aims to strengthen national institutions and processes that promote a more inclusive and accountable democracy.