Liberia: JFK Medical Center Concludes Strategic Retreat to Boost Clinical Excellence and Accountability

Monrovia — The John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFKMC), Liberia's premier referral hospital, has concluded a two-day strategic retreat aimed at strengthening clinical services and promoting institutional excellence in patient care, accountability, and performance.

Held at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County, the retreat ran under the theme, "Maximizing Clinical Care Services", and brought together Senior Administrators, Department Heads, Members of the JFK Board, National Legislature, the Minister of Health and other Officials, WHO Country Representative, Representatives from LCPs, Civil Society and other stakeholders.

The retreat is part of JFKMC's ongoing efforts to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care while advancing its broader mission in medical training and research.

According to the organizers, the retreat focused on enhancing governance frameworks, improving departmental accountability, and identifying practical strategies to strengthen clinical performance.

It also sought to evaluate past efforts and develop clear roadmaps for future service delivery improvements.

"The objectives of the retreat were clear," said a senior official at the close of the gathering.

"We reviewed and documented departmental performances, identified strengths and growth areas, analyzed key challenges, and began formulating strategic responses to improve service delivery and patient outcomes."

Participants engaged in comprehensive discussions and group work, culminating in a final session on the JFK 2025 -2029 Strategic Plan, which prompted teams to assess the center's institutional trajectory by answering three critical questions: Where we were, where we are and where we want to be.

The retreat also emphasized the need to document lessons learned and best practices to guide JFKMC's ongoing reform agenda.

JFKMC CEO Dr. Linda A. Birch, in remarks delivered during the closing ceremony, reaffirmed the hospital's commitment to transforming healthcare delivery in Liberia through collaboration, innovation, and evidence-based decision-making.

"We are setting the stage for a more responsive, transparent, and accountable medical institution," Dr. Birch noted.

"This retreat marks another milestone in our journey toward clinical and operational excellence."

As JFKMC continues its recovery and modernization journey, the outcomes of this retreat are expected to feed into the institution's broader strategic plan for the coming years.

The retreat concluded with renewed commitment from all participants to champion quality healthcare, uphold professional standards, and improve patient experiences across all departments.