Liberia: Uncertainty Clouds Reburial of President Doe Amid Disputed Claims Over Remains

Zwedru City — The reburial of slain former President Samuel Kanyon Doe in Grand Gedeh County over the weekend has been marred by lingering doubts about the handling of his remains, following resurfaced claims by the late Senator Prince Y. Johnson.

Social media footage from a past Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) hearing shows Senator Johnson, who led the INPFL rebel faction that captured and killed Doe, admitting that initial burial took place with a marked grave but later stating that U.S. soldiers exhumed the body, cremated it, and dumped his ashes in a river. Johnson also claimed Doe's body had become so hardened after 25 years it required excavation.

President Joseph Boakai officiated the reburial at Zwedru City Hall, attended by members of the Doe family, government officials, clergy, traditional leaders, and thousands of citizens.

In his address, Boakai praised Doe's efforts toward national development, acknowledged historical misunderstandings, and called the event a moment of national healing, urging Liberians to confront the past and unite in reconciliation.

However, Presidential Press Secretary Kula Fofana had not confirmed whether the casket presented contained Doe's remains by press time.

During the event, Representative Yekeh Kolubah (Montserrado County District #10) claimed the casket was empty and accused the government of deceiving Doe's family and Grand Gedeh residents. His public statement fueled tensions during the ceremony.

Traditional warlord Joshua Melvin Blahyi, known as "General Butt Naked," criticized Kolubah's remarks and warned against incitement. Kolubah responded defiantly, challenging Blahyi and asserting his own deeper roots in Grand Gedeh. He accused both Blahyi and President Boakai of failing to deliver jobs and support to locals.

Meanwhile, President Boakai also honored former First Lady Nancy Bohn Doe, describing her as a steadfast and supportive partner. He urged Liberians to reject division and move forward together in hope.

The conflicting narratives--Senator Johnson's dramatic past testimony, Kolubah's vocal skepticism, and the lack of confirmation on the remains--have cast uncertainty over the symbolic purpose of the reburial. Many observers now question whether the reburial will achieve its goal of bringing closure and national unity.