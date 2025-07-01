Liberia: Montserrado Chapter Celebrates Fly President Banica Stephanie Elliott - A Beacon of Inspiration for Liberian Youth

Monrovia, Liberia — The Montserrado Chapter of the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) is proud to celebrate the exceptional achievements of our esteemed President, Ms. Banica Stephanie Elliott--a symbol of academic excellence, visionary leadership, and unwavering dedication to the advancement of Liberia's youth.

In 2019, Ms. Elliott made history by becoming the first young Liberian to earn two separate Bachelor of Science degrees--one in Economics from the University of Liberia and the other in Information Technology from BlueCrest University. Remarkably, she accomplished this while serving as Second Vice President of FLY, a testament to her discipline, ambition, and ability to balance leadership with academic rigor.

Her pursuit of excellence continued, culminating on June 21, 2025, when she earned a Master's Degree in Sustainable Development from Cuttington University. Ms. Elliott's journey reflects a deep commitment to empowering young people through education and service, making her a true role model for Liberia's next generation of leaders.

Under her dynamic leadership, FLY has established strong partnerships with local and international NGOs, foreign embassies, and the national government. Her representation of Liberia at the Pan African Youth Union has raised the profile of Liberian youth on the continental stage, fostering opportunities for meaningful collaboration and cultural exchange.

Ms. Elliott's administration has also successfully implemented transformative projects in partnership with UN agencies and the former USAID program. Her initiatives--ranging from climate change advocacy and digital literacy training to empowering young women in both rural and urban communities--underscore her commitment to inclusive and sustainable development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As President of Liberia's premier youth organization, Ms. Elliott has redefined youth leadership by fostering unity and professionalism within FLY. Her strategic vision has steered the organization away from its past political divisions, reshaping it into a peaceful, inclusive, and forward-looking institution.

Thanks to her tireless efforts, county secretariat elections are now being conducted nationwide in a peaceful and democratic atmosphere--empowering young Liberians to actively participate in leadership and governance.

President Elliott's transformative leadership has ignited a wave of inspiration among Liberian youth, evidenced by the growing interest in leadership positions within FLY. Young advocates across the country are now motivated to contribute meaningfully to the organization's future, signaling a renewed sense of purpose and hope.

On behalf of the Montserrado Chapter of the Federation of Liberian Youth, we extend our deepest appreciation to President Banica Stephanie Elliott. Your outstanding leadership has not only elevated FLY but has also inspired thousands of young Liberians to dream boldly and lead with integrity.

Let us continue to build on your legacy by promoting unity, resilience, and purposeful leadership among Liberia's youth. Together, we can nurture the potential within every young Liberian and work toward a brighter, more prosperous future for our nation.

For more information about FLY and our initiatives, please contact the Montserrado Chapter.