Liberia: Internationalsports Expert Visits Liberia to Support Youth Development

Monrovia — The Professional Sports Academy (PSA), a growing institution led by Liberia's Ambassador-at-Large for Youth and Sports Development, Ambassador Alioune Kebe, has received a major boost following the visit of international education and sports expert Arnaud Coutey.

Coutey, who has worked with UNESCO and UNICEF, spent a day in Monrovia touring PSA training sessions across several locations.

The visit included stops at handball, football, and basketball practice sites, where he observed young athletes and engaged directly with players and coaches.

Impressed by the level of organization and talent, Coutey encouraged the athletes -- particularly those involved in handball -- to remain focused and committed. He urged them to share their ideas for improving their skills and pledged to help develop those ideas into actionable plans.

During his visit, Coutey also met with student coaches participating in an intensive training program organized by the Liberia Football Association. Coach Instructor Kesselee Kanneh briefed him on the progress of the program, which includes participants from Liberia, Senegal, and Nigeria.

"We have coaches from Senegal, Nigeria, and Liberia, and they are passionate about the training," Kanneh said.

Coutey stated that his mission is to work closely with the Ministries of Youth and Sports and Education to develop a national strategy for youth and sports development in Liberia. "With sports, a lot of things can be done," he said. "I am here to listen because you are the ones on the field. Share your ideas with me, and I will help develop them to attract the funding needed to support them."

He emphasized the importance of collaboration and promised to use his expertise to support Liberia's efforts in building a sustainable sports development system.

Also present at the training sessions was Ambassador Bill Rogers, who assisted in coaching and motivating the young athletes.

Under the leadership of Ambassador Kebe, the Professional Sports Academy has made notable progress in identifying and nurturing young talent in Liberia, despite being in operation for less than a year.