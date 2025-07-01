Liberia: Rep. Marvin Cole Prays for Boakai Government to Fail Ahead of 2029 Elections

GBARNGA — In a provocative and politically charged statement, Rep. Josiah Marvin Cole of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has openly prayed for the failure of President Joseph Boakai's administration ahead of the 2029 general elections.

Speaking Sunday at an event held at the Bong Athletic and Intellectual Center, the Bong County District 3 lawmaker launched a scathing critique of the Unity Party-led government, accusing it of incompetence, corruption, and lack of vision.

"Check around and tell me what this government has done," Cole said. "Plenty people are jobless and passing around."

In one of the most controversial portions of his speech, Cole said he has been praying for members of the Boakai administration to be caught in acts of corruption, arguing that such scandals would erode public confidence and hasten the CDC's return to power.

"My prayer to God has been for these officials to continue stealing the state's resources," Cole declared. "This would ensure that the Boakai government loses grip on power. I also pray that President Boakai lives long enough to see us come back to power."

The remarks have sparked outrage on social media and in political circles, with critics accusing the lawmaker of placing partisan interest above national stability.

Cole, a staunch ally of former President George Weah, also blamed President Boakai for what he described as a deteriorating security situation across Liberia. He further accused the president of "weaponizing democratic governance" and lacking the international stature necessary to attract investment into the country.

"President Boakai is a liar who cannot deliver on his promises," Cole said.

He also faulted the president for the ongoing impasse in the House of Representatives, where recent leadership battles and legislative standoffs have drawn nationwide concern. Cole claimed that Boakai's behind-the-scenes maneuvering was fueling the crisis.

Commenting on the Unity Party government's recent decision to rebury former President Samuel K. Doe--who was assassinated during Liberia's civil war--Cole questioned the motive behind the reburial and labeled it a "misplaced priority" in the face of national hardship.

"The people need jobs and security, not reburials and symbolism," he said.