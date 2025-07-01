Liberia: Bong Lawmaker Admits Ousting Koffa Was Influenced By Ex-Rep. Karfiah

GBARTALA — Bong County District 2 Representative James Kolleh has admitted that his decision to support the removal of former House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa was orchestrated by his longtime political mentor and former lawmaker Edward Karfiah.

Speaking at the 13th anniversary celebration of Radio Gbartala over the weekend, Rep. Kolleh revealed that Karfiah was instrumental in convincing him to back the speakership bid of Rep. Richard Koon, who eventually replaced Koffa amid a tense legislative power struggle.

"My political godfather supported the action I took," Kolleh told the crowd, referring to Karfiah. "He was the one who introduced me to the Rescue Team backing Richard Koon's speakership. He told us, 'I see your success this way; go there for us,' and those of us who listened followed him."

Kolleh's public confession further confirms suspicions that behind-the-scenes political maneuvering fueled the ousting of Koffa, who was removed through a controversial no-confidence vote earlier this year. That action plunged the House of Representatives into a weeks-long impasse that crippled legislative activities and contributed to tensions that climaxed with a fire at the Capitol Building.

"I'm not just one of your sons, but your loyalist," Kolleh added, praising Karfiah. "You asked me to support Richard's speakership--that's why I went there, and today, I'm reaping the benefits of that decision."

Kolleh said Karfiah had approached several lawmakers during the leadership crisis but only a few aligned with the Koon bloc. He suggested that promises of political reward played a role in swaying decisions.

Karfiah, former Representative of Bong District 5 and owner of Radio Gbartala, confirmed Kolleh's account during the event, signaling that he indeed played a pivotal role in reshaping the House leadership.

"To those who do not understand politics: just sit back and watch how it plays," Karfiah told the audience.

The event took a tense turn when Kolleh failed to publicly recognize Rep. Eugine Kollie, in whose district the event was held and who served as chief launcher of the ceremony. Kollie, who also maintains a close political relationship with Karfiah, had chosen to remain loyal to Koffa during the speakership crisis, a move that set him apart from Kolleh.

Though Karfiah announced during the program that the two lawmakers had reconciled, tensions appeared unresolved. Shortly after the event, Rep. Eugine Kollie posted a cryptic message on his Facebook page: "Even seh menhh. Don't come here with your politics."

Kolleh's remarks have reignited debate over the influence of former lawmakers and political godfathers on sitting representatives, particularly in moments of constitutional consequence.

The House of Representatives has not officially commented on Kolleh's revelation. However, political analysts say it raises ethical concerns about external influence in legislative decision-making and could intensify calls for a probe into the events leading to Koffa's ouster and the subsequent Capitol fire.