Nigeria: I Didn't Betray Atiku to Serve Buhari - Garba Shehu

Former Senior Special Assistant SSA on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu has dismissed insinuations in some quarters that he ditched his former principal, ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar and therefore betrayed him when he chose to serve as spokesperson to the former president.

Shehu stated this on Tuesday in Abuja at a media interface to unveil his memoir, "According to the President: Lessons from a Presidential Spokesperson's Experience", slated for public presentation on July 9.

The former president of the Nigeria Guild of Editors NGE explained that all those who contested with Buhari for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress APC in 2014 donated their campaign assets to Buhari after he won the primary election.

He said it was on that basis that Buhari appointed him the spokesperson of the presidential campaign council and thereafter went on to appoint him as his spokesperson when he won in the general election.

