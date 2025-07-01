Nigeria: NMA Applauds Senate's Stand Against Casualisation of Doctors.

...As dismissed NHA Consultants reinstated

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has described the directive by the Senate Committee on Health for the immediate reinstatement of three long-serving medical consultants whose appointments were terminated by the management of the National Hospital, Abuja (NHA) as a landmark act of justice.

In the intervention into the dispute between the NMA FCT branch and the management of the NHA, the Senate Committee unanimously resolved that the sacking of the three locum doctors - a radiologist, a urologist, and an obstetrician/gynaecologist - was unjustified.

The lawmakers condemned the casualisation of medical consultants, emphasising their crucial role as educators of future doctors.

The disengaged doctors were part of a cohort of 30 locum consultants--a designation that exposes them to job insecurity and lack of benefits.

Reacting to the termination and subsequent recall of the doctors amid broader grievances over doctors' welfare, casualisation, and the brain drain sweeping the country, the NMA National First Vice-President, Dr Benjamin Oluwatosin Olowojebutu, said the doctors' dismissal was not only arbitrary but an instance of scapegoating and victimisation within the system.

"This resolution is a pointer to the law taking effect and to humanity. The Senate was unanimous; it stood for protecting the dignity of our profession, and for me, it's very welcome. I was there with the Senate Chairperson on Health with other members; everybody made it very, very clear that it was an issue of scapegoating and victimisation.

"It's a welcome decision for us that the Senate Committee on Health has stood for justice, has stood for egalitarianism, for value, and for representing what Nigerians need now and going forward.

"It is important that the government addresses the fact that you can't have doctors on locum because if you're a locum doctor, you don't get health insurance, you don't get a pension, and you don't get placed on the salary level.

"So for the NMA, we have told the government that it is wrong; it is not acceptable that you have doctors that are already few in this country and are being victimised or being given locum appointments.

"Going forward, NMA will show strong opinion to make sure that the matter of these three doctors culminates with the emancipation of doctors and the stopping of locum doctors not only in the FCT but throughout the country."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Penultimate week, the NMA FCT chapter issued a 14-day ultimatum to the National Hospital over the dismissed doctors. While the ultimatum may now shift, there remains a broader call for the suspension of the casualisation of doctors, payment of salary arrears, improved security, clear recruitment processes for all hospitals, and a concerted push to retain doctors in-country.

On the 14-day ultimatum, Olowojebutu said it would be addressed very soon, even as the NMA was out to protect the sanctity of the institution and of our professional body going forward.

"We have the results of what our intentions are to return the three medical doctors, and we have that mandate from the Senate Committee on Health. The FCT branch chairman will speak on the ultimatum, but for us as leadership of NMA, we are happy that the doctors have been recalled, and we are working on the process being effected as soon as possible."

On Japa, Olowojebutu urged the federal government to step up efforts in stemming the tide of the exodus of doctors and other medical personnel.