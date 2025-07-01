Liberia: 23 Liberian Agriculture Officers Depart for China Food-Processing Training

- Twenty-three technical staff from Liberia's Ministry of Agriculture have departed for a monthlong training program in China, aimed at enhancing skills in agricultural product processing and preservation.

The training, hosted by the China National Research Institute of Food and Fermentation Industries Corporation Limited, is designed to reduce post-harvest losses and boost value addition across Liberia's agricultural value chain.

The delegation includes county agriculture coordinators and district officers from all 15 counties. The curriculum covers modern processing techniques for rice, livestock, poultry, aquatic products and peanuts. Participants will engage in a mix of technical lectures, practical demonstrations and industry site visits.

Deputy Agriculture Minister for Extension Moses Gbanyan said the program comes at a critical time for Liberia's food economy.

"Our staff will return with advanced knowledge and techniques to address the challenges of food processing and post-harvest loss -- issues that continue to impact farmers and impede agricultural growth in Liberia," Gbanyan said.

Addressing Food Security Challenges

Liberia faces high post-harvest losses due to limited preservation capacity and outdated processing practices. Ministry officials say investing in human capital is essential to modernizing food systems and improving rural livelihoods. The initiative complements ongoing programs such as the Smallholder Agricultural Transformation and Agribusiness Revitalization Project (STAR-P) and lowland rice expansion in Nimba and Bong counties.

Strengthening Liberia-China Agricultural Cooperation

The training aligns with a five-year memorandum of understanding signed in June 2024 between Liberia and China to promote technical cooperation in irrigation, mechanization, integrated pest management and value chain development.

Earlier this year, a Chinese delegation led by the mayor of Shenzhen pledged infrastructure upgrades and mechanization support during a visit to Monrovia. In addition, 288 farm mechanization machines from China are scheduled for delivery this month to support Liberia's ARREST development plan, which prioritizes agriculture, road infrastructure and economic resilience.

Liberia and China have maintained formal diplomatic relations since 1993. Agricultural cooperation has intensified under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation framework.

Scaling Technology Across Counties

Upon their return, trainees will lead capacity-building programs across Liberia's counties, targeting smallholder farmers and agro-businesses. Ministry officials say the new skills and technologies will be integrated into national extension services.

"This is more than training; it is a foundational investment in our food systems," Gbanyan said.