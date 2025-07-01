Liberia: LNP Receives Major Tactical Equipment Donation

In a powerful display of international cooperation and community solidarity, the Liberia National Police (LNP) has received an extraordinary donation of over 525 pieces of tactical equipment and supplies from the Brooklyn Park Police Department in Minnesota. The donation includes SWAT gear, ballistic helmets, squad car equipment, and a laser device for speed enforcement, resources that are expected to strengthen law enforcement operations across Liberia significantly.

"This generous contribution will greatly enhance our operational capacity and elevate officer readiness throughout the country," said Inspector General Gregory Coleman of the LNP. "These resources are not just tools of law enforcement; they are instruments of peace, protection, and progress for the people of Liberia."

The donation was made official through a formal resolution presented by Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley to the Brooklyn Park City Council, which passed it unanimously during a council meeting held on June 23, 2025.

"I have assurance based on my relationship with Chief Coleman that the equipment will be responsibly used," said Chief Bruley, addressing the council. "This is about supporting public safety globally and investing in a long-standing friendship."

Inspector General Coleman praised the thoughtful and intentional manner in which the donation was structured. "The resolution and its unanimous passage reflect the profound commitment the department and city have made to international solidarity, public safety, and community partnership," he said. "We regard this gesture as a shining example of what transatlantic cooperation between police institutions can look like."

Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, is home to the largest Liberian diaspora community outside of Liberia. This connection has fostered deep cultural and economic ties between the two regions. The donation is viewed not only as a practical investment in public safety but also as a reaffirmation of the enduring bond between the people of Brooklyn Park and those of Liberia.

"Chief Bruley, please accept our heartfelt appreciation and admiration for your unwavering commitment to service, not only within your jurisdiction but far beyond," Coleman stated. "We look forward to future collaboration between our agencies and to deepening the partnership that this donation so powerfully symbolizes."

The Liberia National Police plans to immediately begin deploying the donated equipment, which will reinforce efforts to maintain peace, enforce laws, and serve communities across the country.