Liberia: NCBAL Opposes New Port Law Over 'Anti-Business' Fees

The National Customs Brokers Association of Liberia (NCBAL) has expressed shock and disappointment over the passage of the Liberia Sea and Inland Port Regulatory Act (SIPRA) by the National Legislature. The legislation, the group says, was enacted without the knowledge or input of key stakeholders vital to the nation's trade sector.

Calling for broader consultation and transparency, the NCBAL criticized lawmakers for failing to engage the business community, particularly those involved in import and export, logistics, and maritime operations.

"Stakeholder consultation is a cornerstone of sound and inclusive policymaking," the Association emphasized. "The absence of such engagement undermines confidence in the legislative process and raises serious concerns about the sustainability and effectiveness of the law itself."

Of particular concern to the NCBAL is Section 306 of the new Act, which introduces a range of new regulatory fees that the Association believes will increase costs for importers, exporters, shipping lines, and, ultimately, consumers.

Key Concerns Highlighted by NCBAL: Section 306(1): Grants the Agency authority to impose regulatory fees for "continued port development," which the NCBAL argues will further hike transaction costs for businesses, Section 306(2): Imposes a fee on each arriving sea craft, a move the group warns may discourage ship-owners from calling on Liberian ports, reducing shipping traffic and increasing freight rates, and Section 306(4): Authorizes the Agency to collect fees from port operators to finance its budget, a measure the NCBAL says contradicts national efforts to reduce the cost of doing business.

"At a time when Liberia is striving to attract investment, reduce port delays, and lower the cost of goods, this law does the exact opposite," the Association stressed. "It introduces burdens instead of relief."

The NCBAL is now calling on President Joseph N. Boakai to withhold his assent to the law and lead a broad-based consultation involving trade and logistics stakeholders before any implementation.

"Port sector reform must be driven by best practices and successful models from across Africa, not political motives or emotion," the Association concluded.

Despite its strong opposition to the current version of the law, the NCBAL reaffirmed its commitment to working constructively with the government and development partners to implement genuine reforms that enhance efficiency, transparency, and competitiveness at Liberia's ports without jeopardizing the viability of businesses that sustain the country's commerce.