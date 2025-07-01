Liberia: UMC Concludes Leadership Seminar in Nimba

The Liberia Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church (LAC/UMC) has successfully concluded a transformative three-day regional leadership seminar in Tappita, lower Nimba County.

The event brought together representatives and delegates from the Gompa, Tappita, and Gee River Districts for dialogue, spiritual renewal, and strategic reflection on the Church's mission and leadership in today's Liberia.

The three-day event held under the theme "Leaders for Church Renewal," at the First United Methodist Church is aimed to strengthen internal unity, promote spiritual maturity, and prepare church leaders to confront critical social challenges such as misinformation , and youth vulnerability. The event Participants included clergy, District superintendent, lay leaders, youth and women's organizations leaders.

Organizers described the seminar as part of LAC/UMC's ongoing initiative to build leadership capacity at the grassroots level, unify the church across districts, and position the Church as a moral and transformational force in Liberia's development.

The seminar featured worship services, devotionals, breakout discussions, and teaching sessions on pressing issues affecting the Church and nation. Topics included:How lies and misinformation can lead to division and destruction, The current status and direction of United Methodism in Liberia, Understanding the UMC's global Regionalization process, Strategic ways to combat disinformation and the importance of knowing, learning, and communicating the truth.

According to, Rev. Caleb S.G. Dormah, Director of the At-Risk Youth Ministry of LAC/UMC and team leader, urged participants to remain steadfast in truth, especially in an era dominated by false narratives and social tension. "We must be intentional about listening to one another and working together," he stated. "God's work can only flourish where there is unity, mutual respect, and shared vision."

Rev. Dormah lamented that hurt caused by disinformation within and outside the Church, emphasizing that such lies not only divide but damage the fabric of Christian community. "We are hurt because of lies and disinformation, but we will bounce back in God's light," he said. "Those who spread falsehoods will ultimately run into the darkness of shame. We are a democratic church -- built on truth, accountability, and love."

"In these times of division and moral confusion, the Church must not lose its voice," Rev. Dormah stated. "Our gathering in Tappita is a sign that God is still at work among us. Let us deepen our love for one another and recommit ourselves to those we are called to serve."

Jefferson B. Knight, Director of the Human Rights Department at LAC/UMC, said" they are fighting over property in every corner of Liberia, but unfortunately for them, the LAC/UMC respects the laws of Liberia and will defend both its name and its mission. Some people think this Church is a small, disorganized body--but they are wrong," he said.

He further emphasized that the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church is committed to upholding the laws of the Republic of Liberia and stands ready to protect the integrity of the Church.

Director Knight concluded by urging those who are dissatisfied to leave peacefully rather than sow division and spread lies. "We all took an oath to serve in good faith before joining the UMC. If anyone feels the need to leave, they are free to do so--but let them do it in peace and with integrity. Do not destroy what you can no longer control."

Participants from all three districts hailed the seminar as a unifying and eye-opening experience. Sister Asattu Kamara a lay delegate from Gee River District, said the seminar had rekindled hope and solidarity. "This seminar has renewed our spirit and reminded us that the Church belongs to all of us," she shared. "We must support each other and build bridges between our districts."

A youth leader from the Gee River District added, "This was more than a seminar -- it was a wake-up call. It wasn't just preaching; it was about planning, strategizing, and reconnecting. We're leaving here with a clearer vision and renewed passion for youth-centered ministry."

Benedict Domah, a member of the Gompa District Conference of the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church (LAC/UMC), has shared his experience and expressed concern over the growing spread of misinformation intended to mislead the uninformed.

Domah, says the false narratives being circulated are part of a deliberate attempt to deceive those who may not fully understand the internal workings and current realities of the Church." This misinformation is designed to mislead people who don't know what's truly going on," he said. "These surrogates from the Global Methodist Church (GMC) are not focused on making disciples--they believe everything they want should come from the United Methodist Church."

Mr. Domah went on to point out that many individuals now holding top leadership positions in the GMC were once long-time members and beneficiaries of the United Methodist Church." All of them in key positions within the Global Methodist Church lived and served on the UMC for years. Now they're spreading lies about the very church that helped shape them," he noted. "Some of them even want to return, but shame holds them back. Still, we believe God is cleansing and restoring His church."

He emphasized the importance of truth, unity, and spiritual integrity as the church continues to navigate this season of transition.

As the event concluded, participants pledged to strengthen cross-district cooperation through joint missions, consistent communication, and leadership development programs. The Liberia Annual Conference reaffirmed its belief that a united, informed, and spiritually grounded Church is vital in responding to Liberia's social and economic challenges.

As Liberia continues to navigate complex social and economic challenges, the Liberia Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church, the LAC/UMC continues to rise as a voice of healing, truth, and hope across the nation.