Ghana: Zoomlion Deploys 200 New Trucks ... to Tackle Waste Management

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has deployed 100 out of 200 new state-of-the-art waste management trucks nationwide, with the remaining 100 trucks expected to arrive soon.

This initiative aims to boost Ghana's waste management infrastructure, promoting cleaner and healthier communities across all 16 regions.

At the official launch of the new fleet for the Eastern Region on Tuesday, the New Juaben South Municipal Sanitation Chairman, Enoch Boahene, representing the Eastern Regional Minister, highlighted that the trucks will boost operational efficiency and enhance waste collection capacity in the districts.

According to him, Zoomlion's intervention had been a relief for Ghana, as their innovative waste management strategies have prevented waste from overwhelming the country, saying "If not for their innovative waste management, waste would have engulfed the country, but due to their waste collection and haulage to centralised centres to recycle waste, the situation is different."

"I visited some areas within New Juaben and saw many places where waste was piled up, but because of the innovations brought in by Zoomlion and the collaboration with the assembly, we were able to collect all the waste, which averted the sanitation issues that were emanating within the assembly. This was due to the good work by Zoomlion," he added.

He further called on all relevant stakeholders, chiefs, and individuals who can help the company grow to come on board, as they are doing a great job for the country in terms of sanitation.

The General Manager of 360 Waste Limited, a subsidiary of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr Emil Amoah, explained that the initiative forms part of the company's strategic investment in modern equipment and improved service delivery.

"This fleet expansion is a reflection of our deep commitment to environmental protection, public health, and sustainable urban development," he stated.

The 200 trucks are equipped with modern features to handle waste collection under varying conditions, ensuring faster and more reliable waste collection, extended coverage to previously underserved communities, increased readiness to respond to emergencies, and high-demand periods.

The goal is not just to collect waste but to provide timely, reliable, and community-focused sanitation services across the country.

Each region is receiving a share of the fleet, allowing local teams to strengthen waste management activities in their jurisdictions.

The initiative aims to reduce sanitation-related health risks, improve the overall cleanliness of towns and cities, and ensure equitable access to quality waste collection services.

Zoomlion continues to work closely with Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to align local needs with national sanitation goals.

The company believes that strong partnerships are crucial to achieving lasting change in Ghana's environmental health landscape.

"Our collaboration with local authorities is grounded in mutual respect and a shared vision of providing exceptional service delivery to all Ghanaians," Mr Amoah added.