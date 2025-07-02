Nigeria: Governors' Wives Declare Cancer Fight a National Mission

The First Ladies Against Cancer (FLAC), a coalition of governors' wives in Nigeria, has declared cancer control a national mission that transcends the medical space and demands political will, strategic partnerships, and community engagement.

The declaration was made during a gathering in Lagos to commemorate Cancer Survivors Month, where FLAC empowered 10 cancer survivors, spotlighting the need for improved post-treatment support and wider access to early screening services across the country. Held in partnership with Roche Nigeria and the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), the event drew stakeholders from the health, advocacy, and development sectors. It also featured a book launch and an induction ceremony for members of Friends of FLAC (FoFLAC).

Chairperson of FLAC and the former first lady of Kebbi State, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, while delivering a keynote address, affirmed that the time had come to treat cancer awareness and survivorship as essential pillars of national development.

"FLAC has consistently positioned itself as a coalition of care, working across states to change the cancer story in Nigeria. Cancer control is beyond a medical issue; it is a nation-building one. That is why FLAC's core mission is to be a proactive system that prioritises early detection, awareness, outreach, and support to boost warriors' chances of victory," she said.

Bagudu said the coalition's work is a symbol of resilience and hope, a resolve to stand for every life touched by the disease.

Former first lady of Ogun state, Mrs. Olufunsho Amosun, charged first ladies to harness their platforms to influence policy direction, mobilise public health resources, and serve as ambassadors for early detection campaigns.

"As First Ladies, we occupy strategic positions that can drive advocacy and push for systemic change. The burden of cancer cannot be left to survivors and their families alone."

From across Nigeria's borders, the first lady of Kisumu County in Kenya and mother of Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o, Mrs. Dorothy Nyong'o, brought a continental perspective to the fight. She expressed concern over the gendered impact of cancer, noting that more women are affected than men.

"Let cancer control be prioritised. Call for more funding for screening and palliative care to create a country where every woman can live free of this burden. When women suffer, families suffer. But when women thrive, societies thrive," she urged.

The high point of the event was the stirring testimony of Ms. Tolulope Popoola, a cancer survivor who shared her battle and eventual triumph over the disease. Her story, filled with vulnerability and strength, underscored the importance of psychosocial support and accessible healthcare.

"Cancer challenged every part of who I was, my body, my emotions, my spirit. But with the support of family, friends, and a dedicated medical team, I kept going. Today, I stand as proof that cancer is not a death sentence," she said.

The empowerment of 10 survivors by FLAC symbolised more than financial assistance, it represented a transfer of strength, a commissioning of advocates who will now lend their voices to awareness and prevention efforts in their communities. The event ended with a renewed commitment from FLAC to deepen its outreach, expand partnerships, and advocate for stronger institutional frameworks to support cancer prevention, screening, and survivorship.