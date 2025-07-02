Nigeria: Flood, Explosion Kill 349 in Niger Within 9 Months

No fewer than 349 lives have been lost in various disasters that occurred between September 2024 and May 2025 across Niger State.

The disasters include two tanker explosions, dynamite explosions, flood disasters, and bandits' attacks.

The Director General, State Emergency Management Agency, Abdullahi Baba Arah, made this known on Tuesday while briefing journalists on the progress made in the management of the Mokwa flood and other disasters that occurred in the state.

Arah said the Agaie Tanker Explosion which occurred on September 24, 2024, claimed 60 lives and left 8 others injured while the Dikko Tanker Explosion on January 18, 2025, led to the loss of over 80 lives.

According to him, the dynamite explosion at Sabon Pegi, Mashegu LGA in January 2025 claimed 2 lives and destroyed several houses while the recent flood disaster in Mokwa town, the headquarters of Mokwa LGA, on May 29, 2025, claimed 207 lives.

Arah also revealed that the agency was monitoring the humanitarian crisis brewing from the recent bandits' attacks on farming communities in Mariga and Rijau LGAs that have led to displacement of many residents in the area.

"In anticipation of the rainy season, NSEMA launched its annual flood sensitization and early warning campaigns across the eight emirate councils of Niger State. These efforts aimed at increasing public awareness, encouraging preparedness, and reducing flood risks in vulnerable communities through community engagements and the distribution of educational materials.

"NSEMA has also continued to provide relief assistance to victims of both residential and commercial fire outbreaks across various parts of the state. These interventions included the distribution of cash assistance, as well as assessments to determine long-term needs of affected persons.

"Most recently, NSEMA led the coordination of emergency response efforts following the devastating flood in Mokwa which displaced thousands. The Agency mobilized resources, deployed response teams, and collaborated with local government authorities and humanitarian partners to provide relief materials and temporary shelter for displaced persons.

"We have also conducted rapid assessments in flood affected communities such as Kpautagi, Jaagi, Bida and Katcha", he said.

Arah appreciated Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago, traditional institutions, community leaders, volunteers, and humanitarian partners, for their continued support in building a safer and more resilient state.

He urged all residents to remain vigilant, comply with safety advisories, and report emergencies promptly.