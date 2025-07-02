West Africa: Suspended Stations Urged to Regularise Operations

On June 12, 2025, the National Communications Authority (NCA) announced the suspension of 62 radio stations across Ghana over regulatory compliance issues. The move sparked deep concerns among media stakeholders about its implications for press freedom and citizens' access to information.

Civil society organisations, including the Media Foundation for West Africa, criticised the abrupt mass suspensions as a disproportionate response that risked shrinking Ghana's democratic space. In response, President John Mahama intervened, directing the Minister for Communications, Digitalisation and Innovation to exercise clemency.

Subsequently, the Minister, Hon. Sam Nartey George, announced a 30-day grace period within which the affected stations could regularise their operations. That grace period is now well underway.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) urges all affected radio stations to take full advantage of this window to bring their operations into compliance. This includes regularising licences, paying outstanding fees, completing registration processes, and securing Certificates of Compliance where necessary.

At the same time, we also urge the regulator, National Communications Authority (NCA), and the Ministry of Communications, Digitalisation and Innovation to adopt a more collaborative, transparent approach to enforcement; one which prioritises engagement over punishment.

While media organisations are required to operate within the licensing framework set out by the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), and the Electronic Communications Regulations, 2011 (L.I. 1991), enforcement must be carried out fairly and transparently. The regulator should provide the necessary support to facilitate compliance in order to avoid abrupt punitive measures that shrink Ghana's democratic space.

As Ghana's broadcasting landscape continues to evolve, the MFWA encourages both regulators and media operators to work together, commit to compliance, and uphold democratic values.

The MFWA will continue to support efforts that contribute to a robust, fair, and accountable media environment.