Gambia: Farmers Union Welcomes Reduced Fertilizer Price

The Gambia Farmers Union has welcomed the government's announcement of a new fertilizer price for the 2025 farming season, describing it as a positive step for the country's agricultural sector.

Modou Njie, Secretary General of the Gambia Farmers Union, expressed gratitude to the government through the Ministry of Agriculture for reducing the price of fertilizer to D1,100 per bag, down from last year's price of D1,150.

"We are aware that the fertilizer is now available in the country--over twenty thousand (20,000) tons of fertilizer--with the price of D1,100 per bag, and all the depots are already supplied across the country," Njie said.

He described the price reduction as a commendable effort, noting that the cost of most commodities has risen compared to the previous year. Njie said the Union had approached the government through the Agriculture Minister regarding the fertilizer price for the current season, and the minister opened discussions that eventually led to the decision.

"We are very happy about this price and we are thanking the government on behalf of Gambian farmers for the effort," he said.

He also assured farmers of the Union's cooperation with the government in protecting the fertilizer supply from smuggling.

"As a union representing farmers across the country, we assure farmers and the general public that we will cooperate with government to protect this fertilizer against smuggling it outside The Gambia, as it is brought in purposely for farmers in The Gambia, and we are ready to take any action against whoever is found wanting," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Business Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On Thursday, June 26, 2025, the Government of The Gambia, through the Ministry of Agriculture, issued a press release announcing the commencement of fertilizer sales to farmers for the current farming season.

The release stated:

"The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security wishes to inform the general public, particularly the farming community, that the selling price of fertilizer for this farming season is GMD 1,100 per bag. A total of 28,892 metric tons, equivalent to 577,800 bags, is available for distribution nationwide."

"This subsidized price is made possible through a significant contribution by the Government of The Gambia, which is subsidizing GMD 1,875 per bag to support farmers and boost agricultural productivity."

The Ministry also reminded the public that it is illegal to transport fertilizer across national borders and warned that violators will face strict penalties in accordance with the law.

The release further noted that any agent indebted to the National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation (formerly GGC) for fertilizer sales conducted last year would be disqualified from participating in this year's distribution unless full payment is made immediately. It stated that new agents would be identified to ensure timely and efficient sales to farmers.