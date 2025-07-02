Nigeria to Host 5th Global High-Level Ministerial Conference On Antimicrobial Resistance in 2026

blog

Nigeria will host the 5th Global High-Level Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) on 29-30 June 2026 in Abuja. This marks the first time the conference will take place in Africa, a significant step for global AMR governance and multisectoral collaboration.

Antimicrobial resistance poses a major threat to global health, food security, and sustainable development, contributing to approximately 1.3 million deaths each year. Building on the 2024 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Meeting on AMR, the 2026 conference will turn political commitments into actionable strategies.

Following conferences in the Netherlands, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, the Abuja conference will convene One Health ministers, policymakers, heads of UN agencies, researchers, private sector leaders, and civil society to assess progress, set priorities, and develop practical solutions to address AMR globally.

One Health: A unified approach

"Nigeria is committed to leading the fight against AMR through coordinated action," said Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare. "This conference will strengthen accountability, secure sustainable funding, and promote effective innovations. We are proud to host the global community and showcase Africa's leadership."

The conference will be co-led by Nigeria's Ministries of Health and Social Welfare, Environment, and Livestock Development, reflecting a strong One Health approach that integrates human, animal, and environmental health.

"Protecting ecosystems is critical to sustaining antimicrobial effectiveness," said Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Minister of Environment. "We must work together to create solutions that safeguard health and the environment for future generations."

"AMR threatens food security and agricultural progress," added Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development. "Cross-sector collaboration is vital to address this global challenge."

A call to action from Africa

The 2026 conference aims to deliver bold outcomes to shape global AMR strategies ahead of the 2026 UNGA High-Level Meeting on AMR. It will provide a platform for countries to share innovations, scale up best practices, and commit to achieving AMR-related 2030 targets.

Nigeria invites governments, development partners, private sector, academia, and civil society to join in Abuja, a city symbolizing resilience and ambition, to advance the global fight against AMR.

Details on registration, agenda, and side events will be shared in the coming months.