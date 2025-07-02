Nigeria: Veteran Actor Tom Njeamanze Battles Prostate Cancer, Colleagues Appeal for Support

Njeamanze, known for his charismatic roles in classic Nigerian films, is one of the familiar faces of Nollywood's golden era.

Nollywood veteran Tom Njeamanze, known for his charismatic roles in classic Nigerian films and one of the familiar faces of Nollywood's golden era, is currently battling Prostate Cancer and is in urgent need of financial assistance for surgery.

This is according to actor and filmmaker Stanley Ajemba, popularly known as Stanley Ontop.

Stanley, in a video shared on Instagram, which shows the ailing actor receiving treatment in a hospital bed, connected to a drip with an oxygen cylinder beside him.

Njeamanze is a celebrated veteran of Nollywood's 2010s, best known for his standout performances in films like Brain Box, Pounds and Dollars, Twin Brothers, Magic Cap, and Caesar to Caesar.

His characters from that era, especially in 'Pounds and Dollars' in 2015, established him as a household name in the industry.

However, Stanley's video has sparked an emotional response from fans and colleagues alike. Many have taken to social media to express support and pray for the actor's recovery.

Stanley revealed that Njemanze's condition requires urgent surgical intervention and made a heartfelt plea to the public, urging them to donate whatever they can to help cover medical costs.

He said, "Hello guys, one of our Nollywood legends is sick and needs urgent surgery. Sir Tom Njamanze has been diagnosed with prostate Cancer, and he needs your support to undergo surgery.

"Nothing is too small, fams. Help our legend live again. Send to this account," Stanley said, sharing the actor's account details alongside his appeal.

Also in the post, Stanley shared a throwback video of Njeamanze in his prime, acting alongside Nollywood legends Nkem Owoh and the late Sam Loco Efe.

Similarly, Actress Evans Okoro shared the actor's health condition in an Instagram post and solicited financial support.