Nigeria: Reps to Probe Nigeria's €1.2m Debt to Oacps

1 July 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

There are reports that Nigeria has struggled to meet its financial obligations consistently, potentially hindering the organisation's operations and the implementation of projects.

The House of Representatives says it will investigate Nigeria's outstanding debt of 1.2 million Euros to Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria, like other member-states, is expected to contribute financially to the OACPS budget and various development programmes.

However, reports suggest that Nigeria has struggled to meet these financial obligations consistently, potentially hindering the organisation's operations and the implementation of projects.

NAN also reports that the decision to carry out an investigation on the outstanding debt was taken, following a motion under matters of urgent national importance moved by Deputy Chief Whip, Ibrahim Isiaka, from Ogun, at plenary on Tuesday.

Mr Isiaka said that Nigeria had benefited from over 1.7 billion Euros in development support through the OACPS-European Union partnership since 2020.

He, however, expressed worry that despite Nigeria's substantial engagement with OACPS, including access to over 1.7 billion Euros in development grants and investment funds through the previous OACPS-EU Cotonou Agreement (2000-2020), the outstanding contribution remained unpaid.

The lawmaker warned that failure to pay the outstanding contribution could attract sanctions and affect the country's diplomatic and development prospects.

Ruling on the matter, the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, mandated the Committees on Finance, National Planning and Debt Management to review the implications of Nigeria's participation and liaise with relevant ministries to expedite payment.

NAN reports that the committees are expected to report back to the house in two weeks.

OACPS formerly known as ACP groups was established in 1975.

Nigeria actively participates in OACPS particularly in areas like South-South cooperation and strengthening diaspora communities. The country has also reaffirmed its commitment to fostering stronger international partnerships and deepening relations with OACPS member states.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.