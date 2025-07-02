Nigeria: Rano Air Speaks On Aircraft Engine Incident in Sokoto

The NCAA Directorate of Airworthiness has mandated that aircraft 5N-BZY remain grounded until the investigation is completed.

Rano Air Limited has announced that one of its aircraft, identified as 5N-BZY, encountered engine failure during a scheduled flight from Abuja to Sokoto on Sunday.

In a statement released on Monday and subsequently shared on its official X page on Tuesday, the airline indicated that the aircraft experienced an issue with one of its engines while in-flight.

No fatalities were recorded.

"The aircraft experienced an in-flight issue with one of its engines. Following established safety protocols, our highly trained flight crew executed all necessary procedures and safely landed the aircraft at Sokoto Airport," the statement read.

The management of the airline further explained that, following the successful landing, the aircraft was promptly grounded in accordance with Rano Air's safety policies to facilitate an investigation, as per established industry standards.

"The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has been duly informed, and the affected aircraft has been grounded for a comprehensive investigation by the Directorate of Airworthiness," the airline stated.

According to the statement, Rano Air indicated that its team of engineers is currently on-site, collaborating fully with aviation authorities to ascertain the root cause of the incident.

"We are pleased to report that no injuries were recorded among passengers or crew members on board. All individuals are safe and have disembarked," Rano Air affirmed.

While emphasising its commitment to the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew, the management expressed regret for any inconvenience or concern the incident may have caused.

"We commend our flight crew for their professionalism and adherence to safety protocols, which ensured a positive outcome," the statement concluded.

NCAA reacts

In response to the incident, Michael Achimugu, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), confirmed that the Rano Air aircraft 5N-BZY experienced a failure in engine one. He noted that smoke was detected in the cabin and flight deck, prompting the deployment of oxygen masks.

"The appropriate safety protocols were implemented upon landing, and the smoke dissipated. The pilot successfully landed the aircraft without incident," Mr Achimugu reported.

He indicated that the NCAA Directorate of Airworthiness has mandated that aircraft 5N-BZY remain grounded until the investigation is completed.

"The rescue aircraft designated to airlift passengers from Sokoto had already boarded individuals for the Abuja-Katsina route. The necessity to deboard those passengers could have led to complications; hence, the flight from Sokoto was canceled," he explained.

Mr Achimugu noted that 5N-BZY remains on the ground with engineers currently engaged in investigative efforts.

"The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority prioritizes safety. The recorded history is clear; several more advanced nations have experienced more severe aviation incidents than Nigeria. However, here, flights will be canceled if there is even the slightest concern regarding safety," he said.