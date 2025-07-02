Africa: All of Africa Today - July 2, 2025

Kenya Waives Medical Bills for Gen Z Protest Victims

The Kenyan government waived all medical bills for victims injured during the Gen Z-led protests, including that of Boniface Kariuki, a mask vendor who died after being shot in the head by police. Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale instructed Kenyatta National Hospital to charge the expenses to its Disaster Emergency Fund, covering Kariuki's KSh 815,805 bill. The move followed public outrage over the state's handling of the June 17 and 25 protests, which left at least 19 dead and over 400 injured, mostly from police gunfire. Kariuki, 35, was shot at close range during a demonstration in Nairobi and remained on life support for nearly two weeks before being declared brain dead. His family, who had appealed for financial help and fallen victim to fraud, welcomed the government's decision. Duale expressed solidarity with affected families and said the waiver formed part of a broader humanitarian response to ensure protest victims receive necessary care and support.

Liberia Holds Symbolic Reburial for President Tolbert After 45 Years

Liberia held a symbolic reburial for former President William Tolbert, 45 years after he was murdered in a 1980 coup and believed to have been buried in a mass grave. Ten days after the president's killing, following trials by a kangaroo court, 13 of his Cabinet were stripped, tied to stakes, and then executed by a firing squad on a beach next to an army barracks in the capital, Monrovia. Their bodies were never found, but a state funeral was held for all 14 men, attended by President Joseph Boakai and other dignitaries. Boakai described the event as a national act of conscience and a step toward reconciliation. One grave was left open in case their remains are ever discovered.

China Loan Unfulfilled, Yet Zimbabweans Face New Water Levy

After securing a U.S.$144 million loan from China Exim Bank to revamp Harare's water treatment system following the 2008-2009 cholera outbreak, the Zimbabwean government failed to deliver on promised upgrades, including treatment plants, pump stations, and prepaid meters. Despite this, residents have been charged a new water levy since March to repay the stalled loan. The project stalled after Zimbabwe defaulted on an earlier loan, prompting China to freeze disbursements. Meanwhile, parts of Harare, like Mabvuku, have gone without running water for over two decades, forcing residents to buy water daily in a country where average monthly incomes have fallen to US$88. Zimbabwe's growing arrears to the China Exim Bank of over US$260 million mirror the debt crises faced by other countries tied to Chinese loans.

UN Sounds Alarm on Worsening Humanitarian Crisis in Sudan

UN humanitarians sounded the alarm over worsening humanitarian conditions in Sudan, as escalating violence continues to displace civilians and the rising risk of severe flooding during the current rainy season. UN humanitarians raised alarm over the worsening crisis in Sudan, where ongoing clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces continued to displace civilians, particularly in Darfur and Kordofan. Since April, fighting in El Fasher alone displaced over 400,000 people, while thousands more fled areas like Bara and Babanusa in late June. The UN also warned of heightened flood risks due to above-average rainfall during Sudan's rainy season, threatening to disrupt aid delivery and worsen disease outbreaks such as cholera. Nearly 500,000 people had been affected by floods last year, and agencies feared a repeat amid funding shortfalls. UN relief chief Tom Fletcher met with senior military officials, urging a humanitarian pause to allow aid into areas like El Fasher, which remained under siege.

DR Congo Army Downs Plane Rebels Say Carried Food Aid

The Congolese government said it had targeted and destroyed an aircraft in Minembwe, near the borders with Rwanda and Burundi, claiming the plane had entered its airspace illegally, lacked identification, and was therefore treated as a threat. However, rebels allied to the M23 group, including the Twerwaneho militia that controls Minembwe, said the aircraft was delivering food and medical aid and condemned the bombing as an act of "barbarity." Images from the scene showed the wreckage largely destroyed by fire, and the plane's cargo and origin could not be independently verified. The incident came just days after a ceasefire deal was signed in Washington, although M23 was not part of the agreement and prefers talks mediated by Qatar. The region remains unstable, with the army and Burundian forces having cut off road access to rebel-held areas, making air delivery essential.