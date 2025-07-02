Nigeria: Ban On Disposable Cup, Styrofoam Packs, Nylon Bags, Plastic Straws Begins in Lagos

In Lagos and across Nigeria, these banned plastic items are a staple at parties, roadside food stalls, markets, fast-food outlets, joints, roadside vendors, and restaurant.

The Lagos State Government has commenced full enforcement of its ban on certain single-use plastics (SUPs), warning that from Tuesday, July 1, any shop, market, or outlet found selling, storing, or distributing the prohibited items will be sealed and the operators prosecuted.

This follows the expiration of a six-month grace period granted to residents and businesses to transition to environmentally friendly alternatives. That period ended on 30 June.

In a public notice circulated Tuesday, the permanent secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Environment, Gaji Tajudeed, listed items now under ban in the state as Styrofoam food packs, all forms of polystyrene cups (disposable cups), plastic straws, plastic cutlery, and nylon carrier bags of less than 40 micron thickness.

In Lagos and across Nigeria, these banned plastic items are a staple at parties, roadside food stalls, markets, fast-food outlets, joints, roadside vendors, and restaurant. From rice served in Styrofoam packs to pure water sachets and takeaway drinks in plastic cups, single-use plastics dominate food service and informal retail across the country.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, noted in a statement on Tuesday how the government ban on the items and grace period offered for ease of transition on the items had been taking for granted by some residents.

"We gave a six-month grace period which expired on June 30. Many thought we would delay enforcement, but it will not happen," Mr Tokunbo said on his X handle.

Targeted items and alternatives

The ban does not cover all plastic products but targets four major single-use plastic (SUP) items due to their non-biodegradable nature and contribution to environmental pollution.

The statement mentioned the specific banned items to include Styrofoam food packs, plastic straws, lightweight nylon bags and disposable plastic cups and cutlery.

Mr Wahab explained that the items, most of which fall below the 40-micron thickness threshold, have been found to clog drainage systems, worsen flooding, and pollute Lagos' already fragile coastal ecosystem.

"As a coastal state below sea level with a land mass of just 3,575 square kilometres and housing about 10 per cent of Nigeria's population, plastic waste poses a serious crisis," he said.

He added that enforcement agencies will confiscate the banned items, and premises found to be non-compliant will be sealed under Lagos State environmental laws.

The environment ministry's public notice said the alternatives to the banned items allowed in the state, "for now," and which are to be managed under Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) are polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, water sachets , carrier bags and other nylon of more than 40 micron thickness.

No job losses, more jobs expected

In response to public concerns about potential job losses, the commissioner dismissed such fears, stating that the ban would instead create new employment opportunities in the production and distribution of sustainable packaging.

"It's a no-brainer--no jobs will be lost during this transition. In fact, more jobs will be created when producers and distributors embrace sustainable alternatives," Mr Wahab said.

He noted that producers may transport existing stock outside Lagos, as the state government is only concerned with enforcement within its jurisdiction.

Mr Wahab stressed that Lagos aligns with a growing list of over 70 countries and major cities that have adopted similar bans or restrictions on single-use plastics since Bangladesh became the first to do so in 2002.

"We didn't just wake up in 2024 to ban Styrofoam. This is part of a larger global and national shift toward environmental responsibility," he said.

Nigeria remains one of the world's top plastic polluters, generating more than 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, according to a recent USAID report. Over 70 per cent of that waste ends up in landfills and waterways.

Also, the federal government, in June 2024, announced a ban on single-use plastics in all government offices, as part of a phased plan toward a nationwide restriction. However, enforcement at the national level has lagged.

Health and environmental impact

Experts have long warned of the health risks associated with plastic use. Microplastics, which accumulate in water and food sources, are linked to cardiovascular disease, obesity, reproductive issues, and cancer.

A recent study published in eBioMedicine found that plastics found in everyday products such as shampoo bottles, food wrappers, and even clothing could increase the risk of death from heart disease, particularly among middle-aged adults.

The Lagos State government believes cutting out Styrofoam and thin plastic packaging will reduce pressure on landfill sites, many of which are nearing decommissioning.

"This is about safeguarding public health, preserving our drainage systems, and redirecting funds from constant waste clearing to essential public services," Mr Wahab added.

In areas like Maza Maza (Amuwo Odofin), Iwaya, and Ikeja, shallow canals are filled with plastic litter, household waste, and takeaway packs, causing severe blockages and health concerns, including malaria outbreaks.

Similar scenes have been documented in Agege, Surulere, Mushin, Ikoyi, Gbagada, Ajegunle, and parts of Lagos Island--especially during the rainy season, when flooding worsens due to obstructed waterways

Waste management fund and private sector role

In parallel with the ban, the Lagos State Government has launched the Plastic Waste Management Fund, a public-private initiative supported by producers and importers. The fund is aimed at improving recycling, collection, and public education around plastic waste.

Environmental organisations and recycling companies like Ecobarter have welcomed the ban, saying it will accelerate the transition to a circular economy.

"This ban is an opportunity to rethink waste," an Ecobarter spokesperson said. "It pushes innovation in recycling, promotes reusable packaging, and will eventually make our cities cleaner and healthier."

At least 141 countries have introduced various restrictions on plastics, ranging from bans on thin bags and polystyrene containers to microbeads in cosmetics. Lagos is among the few sub-national governments in Africa taking steps ahead of national enforcement.

Plastic-blocked drainages persist, awareness, compliance level remain low

From Ojudu to Obalende, our reporter observed on Tuesday that most roadside vendors and food sellers were still using the banned items, such as Styrofoam packs and thin nylon bags.

Also, some passengers expressed confusion about the ban and said they had not received clear guidance on what to use instead. There was little visible sign that traders had begun switching to alternative packaging materials like paper or reusable containers and those suggested by the government. This suggests either a lag in awareness or challenges in accessing viable substitutes.